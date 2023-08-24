Female-friendly holiday inspiration for every type of traveller

Even though Women’s Month is drawing to a close, your travel plans don’t have to die. It’s been an epic and phenomenal Women’s Month, from the Barbie trend to celebrating sisters across various industries and spheres doing it for themselves. No two women are the same, and each one has her own idea on what the perfect getaway or holiday is. As we close off the month of imbokodo, we toast to the female spirit by embarking on a transformative journey that speaks to your unique passions and desires.

Whether you’re an adventure seeker, culture vulture, wellness enthusiast, shopping maven, or foodie fanatic, your perfect holiday match is out there. So here is some holiday inspiration to help you choose your next adventure and make the most of it. The adventure seeker who wants to conquer the world

Coming across zebras is possible when embarking on a safari walk. Picture: Unsplash According to Flight Centre South Africa’s GM, Antoinette Turner, South African women are spoilt for choice in having access to incredible outdoor experiences. “Where else in the world could you enjoy a safari just a short flight or two- to three-hour drive away for a weekend? And you don’t need to rough it either! There are so many incredibly luxurious, boutique and glamorous safari stays,” said Turner. She said if you’re visiting the Kruger National Park, then consider taking a walking safari at Jock Safari Lodge, or check out the family-friendly Bakubung Bush Lodge in the North West or the Wildside Camp in Limpopo.

If you’re a romantic, Turner suggested checking in at Tshukudu Bush Lodge in the malaria-free Pilanesberg National Park or for a family road trip, exploring the Panorama Route and the Kruger National Park make for a popular combo holiday. The culture vulture looking to unveil the riches of history A view of the Maluti Mountains while sitting at a resort’s pool in the Drakensberg region. Picture: Unsplash “For women fascinated by history, art and culture, there’s no shortage of enchanting destinations to satisfy your curiosity,” said Turner.

She said Clarens, a quaint town in the foothills of the Free State’s Maluti Mountains, has emerged as a cosy cultural and art-filled holiday spot for culture vultures and is also conveniently situated from Johannesburg for a weekend trip with the girls. “Stop by Basotho Cultural Village to learn more about the Sotho culture and get to know the locals, visit Blou Donki Art Gallery or the Art and Wine Gallery on Main or take in the fresh air and majestic natural beauty within Golden Gate Highlands National Park,” she said. The zen queen looking to indulge in tranquillity

The sun sets over the Chobe River where wildlife viewing opportunities and connecting with nature is in abundance. Picture: Unsplash According to the World Health Organization, “wellness is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Also, 2023’s wellness trends are much more than just spa breaks. If you’re looking to get your wellness on with a good dose of wildlife and nature, then why not consider a river safari? It ticks all those wellness trend boxes and incorporates elements of an immersive nature holiday reclusive from crowds. Consider the Chobe River, a haven for wellness-seeking women looking to find some inner peace.

Opt for one of the Zambezi Queen Collection’s Chobe Princesses if you’d like to travel with a few best friends (or the family) in your very own private floating hotel. You’ll enjoy unparalleled game viewing as you sail along the Chobe River, while also truly decompressing. The shopping maven looking for retail therapy

South Africa has world-class malls for shopaholics to peruse. Picture: Unsplash This one is for fashion-forward women who love to shop till they drop. Travel experts suggest that you explore the trendy malls of Johannesburg for chic boutiques and designer shopping or stroll through the colourful markets in Durban and discover unique artisanal treasures. The Mother City is always a trendy shopping favourite and you can also head out to the Winelands to stock up on wine. The gastronomy food and wine fanatics

Toast to good times and more life at a wine estate in Stellenbosch. Picture: Unsplash Women who delight in the flavours of the world have not been left out as this gastronomic haven offers an unforgettable culinary experience. According to travel experts, Stellenbosch is known for more than just its successful wine estates and it’s become a culinary capital as well. “It’s a fantastic destination choice as it offers an expansive menu of things to do. Enjoy laid-back picnics or wine tastings, dine by candlelight at five-star restaurants, or get out and explore the seasonal food and wine events.