KZN South Coast hike is a fun and adventurous way to uncover hidden gems

The South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) recently launched the Beach-to-Beach Adventure Hike for travellers looking for a fun and fit way to discover to explore the KZN South Coast. The Beach-to-Beach Adventure Hike is a 38km hike extending from Port Edward to St Michael’s beaches and is perfect for those wanting to uncover the rich heritage, natural beauty, abundant marine life and iconic bird life in the region.

The launch of the adventure hike also coincides with the annual Sardine Run and humpback whale migration currently taking place. SCTIE CEO Phelisa Mangcu said that as the tourism body of the region, they were continuing to find ways for visitors to uncover the incredible natural assets found along the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom. “It’s a wonderful culmination of our outdoor adventure, Blue Flag beaches, nature and historical sites that make the KZN South Coast such an attractive tourism offering.

“This is a great opportunity for visitors to enjoy sightings of the incredible marine life that accompanies the annual Sardine Run, from the birds diving overhead to the leaping spinner sharks and devil rays, breaching humpback whales and frolicking dolphins – the ocean comes alive! “We look forward to welcoming many adventurers on this new outdoor experience,” said Mangcu. According to the SCTIE , the adventure hike starts at Port Edward Beach with the Sao Joao Portuguese Monument that commemorates those who died in the Sao Joao Shipwreck back in 1552 and continues to Glenmore Beach, where remains of the Nightingale Shipwreck can be viewed.

This ship ran aground on the rocks off Glenmore Beach in 1933. It added that the journey alongside the Indian Ocean crossed endless golden beaches, lagoons, estuaries, lush subtropical coastal forests and waving grasslands, with sightings of animals and sea birds such as albatrosses, seagulls, oyster catchers, waders, gannets and more. There are also plenty of beaches on the route including Mpenjati, Palm Beach, Trafalgar, Marina, Southbroom and Ramsgate.