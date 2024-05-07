Franschhoek luxury boutique hotel celebrates four decades of excellence

LUXURY boutique hotel and wine estate, La Petite Ferme is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as it seeks to honour its founders’ legacy, while also looking ahead to future endeavours. The 5-star establishment is situated on the slopes of Oliphants Pass and the Middagkrans Mountain in the Franschhoek Valley in the Western Cape.

It’s journey began in 1984 when it was initiated by the Dendy Young family. From the farm’s humble beginnings, the establishment has since grown into a world-class winelands destination. La Petite Ferme, which is currently owned by The Nest Estate, is renowned for its world-class luxury accommodation, exquisite cuisines and world-class wine offerings. It also prides itself in their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled experiences to discerning guests.

A photograph of Manor House at La Petite Ferme. Picture: Supplied The farm has its own winery which produces a full range of hand-crafted wines, including its own boutique-style cellar. The boutique hotel also boasts five vineyard suites. They also recently renovated one of the farm’s old wine cellars and transformed it into five sumptuous new suites, aptly named Winery Suites. La Petite Ferme general manager Riaan Kruger expressed his gratitude to their loyal guests and dedicated staff as the etablishment marks its four-decade existance