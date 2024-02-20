Growing demand sees plans underway to open Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort in 2025

Plans to open a Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort are underway after an agreement was signed by Marriott International and the Morogoro Mishama Company. Marriott International will be introducing a 75 room hotel for guests by 2025 in the popular tourist destination, to cater for the growing demand for premium hospitality accommodations in Tanzania.

The resort will be situated in Bwejuu, which is on the Eastern coast of Zanzibar Island. Karim Cheltout, regional vice president of Development, Africa, Marriott International, said that the company was committed to supporting the growth of the tourism sector in Tanzania. “Zanzibar continues to grow as a sought-after leisure destination. Le Méridien’s contemporary design, captivating spaces and chic, signature programming will be an ideal fit for the island, and we look forward to working with Morogoro Mishama Company to open this project by the end of the year,” said Cheltout.

The anticipated hotel will feature 75 contemporary guest rooms and villas and will offer “uninterrupted Indian Ocean beach vistas, creating immersive experiences that will help guests explore a destination in style”. A speciality restaurant, an open-air bar, and an array of recreational facilities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool, spa, kids club and lagoon, will complete the resort. Rishen Patel, managing director, Morogoro Mishama Company said: “We are thrilled to announce our second collaboration with Marriott International in the region by bringing Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort to fruition.

“This milestone underscores our continued commitment to enhancing Tanzania's hospitality landscape and reinforcing Zanzibar's appeal as a premier leisure destination to visitors across the world.” Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, a third-party operator for the resort said, “We are very excited to be entrusted with the operations of Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort. “This stunning, modern resort will be an incredible addition to the hospitality offering in Zanzibar, which has seen a surge in growth with international tourism arrivals surpassing a record one million mark just last month.”

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts currently has 120 hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories, spanning from the Maldives to Monaco, and from Santa Monica to Sichuan. Last year, Marriott International announced that the group expected to open 30 new hotels and more than 5000 rooms across the African continent by the end of 2024. Marriott International also plans to expand its portfolio of luxury brands.