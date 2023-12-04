How South African businesses can save on travel budget costs in 2024

With 2024 approaching, many businesses will be reviewing and adjusting their travel budgets in light of spending predictions for the coming year. In terms of benchmarks, the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) puts the average global spend at around $829 (R14,922) per business trip.

A closer look at South African statistics from FCM Travel between August and October 2023 reveals a more nuanced picture. According to FCM data from August to October 2023, South African companies typically dish out about R15 138 for each domestic trip and R34,943 for trips abroad. Bonnie Smith, FCM Travel GM, said that this disparity highlights the unique challenges faced by South African businesses in the global market. “In South Africa, our domestic travel costs are disproportionately high due to limited airline capacity. Coupled with a weaker rand, we find ourselves paying premium prices for domestic travel, which is a stark contrast to global markets,” said Smith.

She highlighted that understanding these costs is pivotal for companies looking to align with projected expenses in 2024 while ensuring efficient business travel and that achieving this balance requires a strategic approach to managing travel expenditures. Smith revealed that this may involve negotiating discounted rates with hotels and airlines to maximise savings. “Companies can also establish guardrails for costs like accommodation and meals to prevent overspending. The overarching goal is to maintain employee mobility for client meetings and projects without inflating expenses. Keep travel momentum up, and costs down,” she said

So, what does this mean for travel budgets in 2024? According to Smith, there’s inflation to consider, but there’s good news there. “In South Africa, the headline inflation rate for 2023 was revised down to 6.0%, with a forecasted decrease to 5.0% in 2024, stabilising at 4.5% in 2025. However, inflation is just one piece of the puzzle when considering average spending on a business trip,” said Smith. She said that with international travel, while it is essential, it also comes with its own set of challenges and expenses.

“Being geographically distant from key business markets often leads to higher airfare and visa expenses. This makes spend efficiency an especially critical component of travel management in South Africa,” Smith added. She said that most companies might consider cutting a few international trips from the calendar to save money, however, while this might seem like an immediate solution for cost reduction, the reality of global business dynamics suggests a different approach. “The GBTA report highlights countries far from global markets or suppliers, like South Africa, may require more business travel to maintain strong business relationships and market presence.

“This shows how important it is for South African companies to view business travel as a strategic essential,” she said. Smith also said that in order for companies to save on international travel, the solution lies not in drastic budget cuts but in strategic management of travel expenses and working with a corporate travel partner connects you with their global network, so you have access to bulk rates and deals. “Companies should focus on enhancing spend visibility and negotiate better prices with service providers.