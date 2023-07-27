How to beat the holiday rush and seamlessly apply for a visa with VFS Global

VFS Global revealed that the number of visa applications processed until May from South Africa has already exceeded the 2021 total volumes and at nearly 70% of 2022 volumes and that Schengen locations like Italy and The Netherlands emerged as the top locations for outbound travel in terms of visa application volumes along with Canada and Australia The company, which services 18 governments in South Africa through an extensive network of 36 Application Centres across 11 locations, said into the first five months of 2023, there was convincing evidence revealing global travel would continue to be on the rise, including in countries like South Africa.

“The surge in travel activity in 2022 took the industry by surprise, exceeding the conservative recovery projections, and is continuing into 2023 with visa application volumes in South Africa nearly tripling versus 2021 already,” said VFS Global. Hariprasad Viswanathan, the Head – Sub Saharan Africa at VFS Global, said due to the high pent-up travel demand, they expected the increase in international travel from last year to continue this year as well. “With the opening of international borders and easing travel restrictions, the industry is witnessing peak ‘revenge’ travel. When planning their travels, applicants need to apply for their visas in advance like their flight and hotel bookings.

“Seeing the surge in demand for outbound travel in the initial part of this year and with limited appointment slots available, we encourage our applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible,” says Viswanathan. When it comes to applying for a visa with VFS Global, he advised applicants to be sure to carry all the requisite documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the duly filled application form. “Just like applying for a visa in advance, it is recommended that applicants check their passport’s validity before planning an international trip. Many countries require a valid passport six months beyond your return date,” said Viswanathan.

Here are some commonly asked questions VFS Global has answered from South Africans: What are the typical turnaround timelines for visas? Please be advised that the visa processing timelines vary country-wise, and details are available on our website. We would like to caution applicants that during the period of increased outbound travel demand, visa processing could take longer than anticipated.

What is the appointment allotment process at VFS Global? Appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast and in conjunction with the embassy’s internal capacity planning. Once scheduled, we highly recommend applicants be at the centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing their slot. We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment.

Can I expedite the process? Does availing any of the value-added services guarantee a faster visa outcome? The time taken for visa processing differs with each mission. We recommend you check the turnaround timelines before applying. Opting for any optional, value-added services (such as Prime Time Services or Form-filling, or any other service) does not guarantee a quicker or more positive decision by the concerned embassy/consulate. On the other hand, these premium services like Visa at your doorstep saw a significant increase last year as more and more applicants sought the ease and convenience these services offered in their travel planning, at an additional cost.

What are some of the reasons why applications get rejected? Does VFS Global decide on my visa application? The most common reason why visa applications get rejected is due to incorrect or insufficient information submitted while applying for a visa. We advise our applicants to check their respective country websites by visiting our website www.vfsglobal.com under the document checklist section.

We also offer an optional form-filling service at an additional cost for certain locations which applicants can avail of to ensure the correct information is updated. Please be advised that VFS Global manages only the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its governments. We do not play any role in the decision-making process of visas. This is the sole prerogative of the respective governments.

How do I know I am eligible for any fee refunds? What are the steps to follow? Our refund policy applies to any services fees and optional value-added services charges collected by us from applicants as part of the visa process. This does not apply to visa and legalisation fees which are paid for the visa as it’s at the discretion of the respective visa-issuing government. Applicants are eligible for a refund if they have been charged more than once for the same service or if they have paid an excess sum if proof is provided.