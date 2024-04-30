Increased voyages for South African travellers as Silversea Cruises announces the launch of its new luxury ship

Luxury cruise line, Silversea Cruises has announced that it will debut a new luxury ship, Silver Ray in June.

The cruise line and Cruise Vacations explained that the launch of this new ship is part of their commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury cruise experiences to South Africans, both on local shores and internationally.

The Silver Ray is Silversea’s second Nova Class ship which is set to redefine luxury cruising by seamlessly connecting guests with their destinations.

Cruise Vacations managing director Gaynor Neill revealed that the ship mirrors the innovative design of its sister ship, Silver Nova and that it boasts an avant-garde, asymmetrical structure with stunning use of glass throughout public spaces and suites, offering uninterrupted panoramic views.