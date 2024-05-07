Local economy to be boosted as 55 countries are set showcase at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024

This year’s edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) is set to showcase the continent’s unlimited tourism potential when it takes place at the Inkosi Albert International Convention Centre in Durban from May 14-16. The groundbreaking gathering, which will coincide with Africa Month commemorations, will see 26 African countries exhibiting at the trade show.

They will join several other nations at the event, with a total of 55 countries from across the globe set to participate in this year’s event. Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille explained that these attendance figures mark a significant milestone, with floor space for the 2024 ATI already sold-out. Some of the African countries participating in this year’s exhibition include Burkina Faso, Eritrea and Guinea, who are the three new entrants.

Meanwhile, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho and Madagascar are also set to make a return to the event. They will be joined by representatives from South Africa, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. These countries represent a total of 344 products which are set to be showcased at the indaba, a 14 % increase in comparison to last year’s 301 products.

In addition, this year’s event will see more than 1 030 exhibitors showcasing their products and tourism offerings and more than 890 buyers attending the event from all over the world. The Department of Tourism will also be funding 120 South African small to medium enterprises to assist them as they exhibit their tourism offerings at this year’s ATI. This will also allow them to benefit from the wide ranging tourism exposure opportunities with trade industry players from all over Africa and the world.

De Lille explained that the Africa Travel Indaba’s seeks to drive the continent’s economic development as well as to foster collaboration and growth. “I am particularly pleased to welcome the new countries that are joining us as they exhibit at the trade show for the first time,” she said. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”