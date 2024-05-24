LOOK: 5 Italian cities where South Africans can escape the winter chill

With the European summer approaching, from June to September, there are plenty of countries and cities on the continent to explore, including Italy. During summer, Italy comes alive with crowded piazzas as tourists and locals try to enjoy its long, warm summer days.

The country has stunning beaches, beautiful landscapes and cultural and historical attractions waiting to be explored. Let’s not forget the food, from the freshest focaccia breads, pizza, gelato and, of course, wine and pasta. When it comes to a gastronomy delight, it doesn’t disappoint.

Below are 5 cities South African adventurers will love. Colosseum in Rome in the morning before people descend the popular Italian attraction. Picture: Unsplash Rome Rome, the capital of Italy, is a city steeped in history and legend. From the iconic Colosseum and the ancient ruins of the Roman Forum to the grandeur of St Peter's Basilica and the Vatican City, Rome is a treasure trove of architectural wonders and cultural heritage.

Don't miss the chance to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain and make a wish or savour a traditional Roman pizza in one of the city's charming piazzas. Venice is famous for it canal transportation system. Picture: Unsplash Venice Venice is a city like no other, built on a network of canals and adorned with stunning Gothic and Renaissance architecture.

Explore the narrow streets and picturesque bridges of the historic centre, take a romantic gondola ride along the Grand Canal, and visit the iconic St Mark's Square and Basilica. Venice is also famous for its traditional Venetian cuisine, so be sure to indulge in local specialities like seafood risotto and cicchetti (small tapas-style dishes). Views of the Cathedral of Florence from Piazza Michelangelo in Florence. Picture: Unsplash Florence

Florence is a city that exudes beauty and creativity at every turn. Home to some of the world's most renowned art and architecture, including Michelangelo's David and Brunelleschi's dome of the Florence Cathedral, Florence is a paradise for art lovers and history buffs alike. Tourists are encouraged to wander through the winding streets of the historic centre, visit the Uffizi Gallery to see masterpieces by Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, and Raphael, and don't forget to climb to the top of the Piazzale Michelangelo for panoramic views of the city. Civilians out and about at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan. Picture: Unsplash Milan

Milan is Italy's bustling metropolis, known for its high-end fashion, cutting-edge design, and vibrant cultural scene. With so much to explore, visitors flock to the glamorous boutiques of the Quadrilatero della Moda (Fashion Quadrilateral), the iconic Duomo di Milano (Milan Cathedral) and the opulent La Scala opera house, and take a leisurely stroll along the fashionable Navigli canals. For a taste of natural beauty, tourists venture out to Lake Como, just a short drive from Milan, and soak in the breath-taking scenery of this picturesque lake surrounded by lush mountains.

Colourful painted houses line the Amalfi Coast cliffs. Picture: Unsplash Naples Naples in the southern region of Italy serves as the gateway to the stunning Amalfi Coast and the ancient ruins of Pompeii. Explore the historic centre of Naples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its narrow alleys, vibrant street life, and mouthwatering Neapolitan cuisine. Be sure to sample authentic pizza margherita, invented in Naples, and indulge in local delicacies like sfogliatella (a shell-shaped pastry filled with ricotta cheese).