More adventure awaits on the KZN South Coast with the launch of the rural tourism experience

The KZN South Coast is synonymous with affordable beach holidays , however, the Emalangeni Experience, launched this month, hopes to provide more options and extend the region’s rural tourism footprint with unique experiences.

From quiet laid back beaches, forest walks and cultural experiences , the South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise has launched a new rural tourism route and experience, hoping to attract more visitors to the region.

According to acting CEO Deborah Ludick, the Emalangeni is a scenic rural area near Pennington in Umdoni which is home to beautiful accommodation sites and exquisite views and by establishing this route, they’re connecting the popular tourist town with this rural setting while opening up Emalangeni to a new market.

“The route gives visitors a more authentic experience of the region through cultural engagements, while supporting entrepreneurs and local job creation,” said Ludick.

The Emalangeni Experience includes a tour of the historic Botha House in Pennington, a hike at Umdoni Park Nature Reserve, golfing at Umdoni Country Club, a forest walk and stays at places like Forest Cottage, Ohlwini Garden Lodge and Phiri’s Bed ‘n Breakfast.