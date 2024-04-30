LOOK: Cape Town’s Boulders Beach makes The World’s 50 Best Beaches list again

As we head into Africa Month celebrations in May, Boulders Beach in Cape Town, Le Morne Beach in Mauritius and Anse Source D’Argent and Anse Georgette in the Seychelles have been named the best beaches in Africa. The beaches have made it onto Banana Boat’s The Worlds 50 Best Beaches 2024 list.

The list is a collaboration with more 1 000 of the world’s leading travel influencers and professionals, including many of the biggest names in travel such as Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Voyagefox, Terplanet and Maria Ponomaryoya. A secret hideaway awaits at Anse Georgette in the Seychelles. Picture: Unsplash Anse Georgette can be considered number one in Africa as the beach managed to clinch 8th spot, making it into the top 10. Le Morne Beach landed in 12th spot, Anse Source D’Argent 22nd and Boulders Beach, representing Mzansi and Africa’s west coast, 32nd. Last year, Boulders Beach ranked 40th on the list.

Trunk Bay in the US Virgin Islands was named the best beach in the world for 2024, with Cala Mariolu, Italy, in second place and Meads Bay, Anguila, third. An aerial view of Le Morne Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash Also, new countries on the list this year include England, Japan, Venezuela, Panama, St. Barth, Aruba, Curaçao and Myanmar. Tine Holst, the co-founder of The World’s 50 Best Beaches, said the 2024 list was a reflection of the countless days spent by the judges, beach ambassadors and World’s 50 Best team discovering beaches across the world.