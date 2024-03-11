LOOK: New bird, reptile and water park in Limpopo opens just in time for the Easter break

Meropa Casino & Entertainment World is now an all-in-one family destination following the launch of WildThingz Bird and Reptile Park, and an exciting water park at the casino in Polokwane, Limpopo. The launch of the water and reptile park follows a 14-month renovation and investment of R 2.5 million at the casino and comes just in time for the Easter holiday school break in March.

Meropa general manager Sammy Mokhele said they are eagerly anticipating the school holiday period as they have a fun-filled agenda for kids that includes sack races, PlayStation games, a tour of WildThingz with a snake show, tug-of-war, Jenga and even lunch for the kids. “Even outside of the warmer months, Meropa now brings myriad exciting things to do to keep the whole family busy, from a trackless train, paddle cars, quad bikes, arcade games, pool table, table soccer and oversized chess,” he said. The general manager said that the entertainment world is also an ideal venue to host children’s parties and more.

“As the heartbeat of Limpopo, Meropa’s entertainment offering is suited to more than just kids’ parties, with our new private gaming room and an upcoming renovation for our Salon Privé. “The recently launched Meropa Outdoor Arena on the lawns is the ideal venue for concerts and exhibitions and can take up to 4 000 people in the standing area,” he added. The 25m swimming pool for fun and games at Meropa. Picture: Supplied Other exciting new additions to Meropa include a 25m swimming pool offering water games such as pool basketball, water gun battles, freeze tag, airball, diving Olympics, belly flop contests and more.

The casino said that trained lifeguards are on duty whenever the pool is open and that there is also a new coffee shop where guests can relax and enjoy refreshments and a light meal, a sweet shop, party shop and a beachwear store. Animal lovers will also be thrilled to know that Polokwane Pets & Hobbies store, owned by Andrew Fraser, also opened at Meropa to care for the birds and reptiles at the bird and reptile park. Children will get to experience encounters with various animals while visiting the park, including rosy-faced and Fischer’s lovebirds, common parakeets, kakarikis, bobwhite quails, zebra doves and finches, Indian ring necks, red-and-green macaw, lemurs, the fennec, a yellow anaconda, a Honduran milk snake, an eastern chain kingsnake, red-tailed boa, various types of pythons, and butterfly lizards.