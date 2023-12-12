LOOK: Top 10 luxury hotels in the world for 2023

When it comes to luxury travel, explorers have endless options at their disposal from exclusive villas in Europe to private island resorts and extravagant safaris in Africa. According to Sitata.com, luxury travel also offers travellers access to unique locations and experiences while enabling them to travel in style and comfort.

Some travellers enjoy high-end travel experiences that go above and beyond the standard tourist itinerary. For instance, luxury hotels provide exceptional customer service, distinctive amenities and a customized experience based on your preferences. Most luxury hotels offer an exceptionally high level of quality, comfort, and exclusivity and what makes them unique is the decor, luxurious spa and amenities, king status butler service, including concierge desk and easy check-ins. The hotel also needs to be a culinary delight offering the finest gastronomic options.

As we wrap up the year, we list some of the hotels that offered the best luxury experience in 2023. Burj Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Picture: Website A 7-star hotel, Burj Al Arab in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates sits on its own island. The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah features suites overlooking the sea, 8 signature restaurants and a full-service spa.

Guests arrive at the property by chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce fleets or alternatively by a dedicated helicopter transfer service. The terrace offers two swimming pools, 32 luxury cabanas, a restaurant and a bar. A stay here starts from R 25 514 a night.

Raffles Singapore The iconic Raffles Singapore. Picture: Website. The iconic Raffles Singapore provides a relaxing getaway in the heart of the city. The hotel is a 5-minute walk from the City Hall MRT Station and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

It is also just a 10-minute train ride from the shopping district, Orchard Road, and the cultural precincts are within walking distance. Boasting spacious interiors, suites come with elegant furnishings, fine oriental carpets and teak wood flooring. A stay starts from R 16 730 a night.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong A luxurious room at the Ritz Carlton Hong Kong. Picture: Website Towering over Victoria Harbour, The Ritz Carlton boasts the highest bar in the world and 5 restaurants including 2 Michelin Star restaurants. It also offers panoramic views of Victoria Harbour from its large windows, and each room comes with a comfortable bed covered with 400-thread count linen and feather pillows.

The private bathroom comes with a separate shower and a bathtub. Guests will be spoilt for recreational choice with pampering massages on offer, a heated indoor pool and a well-equipped gym. For added convenience there is also laundry and concierge services. A stay starts from R11 614 a night. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

A view of the immaculate gardens at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Picture: Website In the middle of Lake Pichola and built in 1746, Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur in India, is built with marble and features majestic architecture. It offers a full service spa at the Jiva Spa and customised programmes including site-specific yoga sessions. It has breathtaking views of the City Palace, Aravalli and Machla Magra hills, and Jag Mandir.

Rooms come with a butler service and the hotel offers guided heritage walks, astrology sessions and cultural shows. Taj Lake Palace boasts rooms with beautifully carved wooden furniture and luxurious silk fabrics. A stay starts from R 14 640 a night. Le Bristol Paris

The Palace Hotel in Paris France. Picture: Website The Palace Hotel offers a rooftop swimming pool with Eiffel Tower views just steps away from Champs Elysées and La Madeleine Place. It also features the award-wining Spa Le Bristol by La Prairie. The spacious and elegant rooms are uniquely decorated and some feature Louis XV or Louis XVI style furniture. All include a private bathroom with a double washbasin and a separate shower.

Rooms offer views of the inner garden, of the hotel's flower-filled courtyard or of rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré. A stay starts from R 51 383 a night. Mamounia Hotel, Marrakesh, Morocco Luxury is at the centre of Mamounia Hotel in Morocco. Picture: Website La Mamounia is a symbol of traditional Moroccan hospitality in the heart of the imperial city, nestled in a 17 acre park, 5 minutes walk from the Jemaa El Fna square.

The legendary palace has been redesigned by an internationally acclaimed designer, Jacques Garcia, combining true Moroccan style and ambiance with new technologies. With its luxurious decorations, fabulous gardens and trendy spa, la Mamounia guarantees an amazing experience for guests. A stay starts from R 15 255. The Plaza Hotel, New York, US

The hotel foyer at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Picture: Website The Plaza Hotel at the crossroads of Central Park and 5th Avenue is an internationally renowned Manhattan hotel, steps away from world class shopping. The luxurious and spacious rooms boast modern bathrooms with 24-carat gold-plated fixtures and separate rain showers. The Plaza Hotel is home to The Palm Court Restaurant, one of New York City's finest destinations for afternoon tea.

Amenities include exclusive boutiques and health and wellness facilities, including a Guerlain Spa and 24-hour fitness centre. A stay starts from R 23 318 a night. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Atlantis The Royal on the crescent of Palm Island. Picture: Website Atlantis The Royal is on the crescent of Palm Island in Dubai, next to Atlantis, The Palm and Aquaventure Waterpark.

Atlantis The Royal offers access to Aquaventure, the largest waterpark in the Middle East, 17 restaurants and bars, nightclubs, a show fountain, outdoor swimming pools, beach clubs, a state-of-the-art spa and free private parking. This 5-star resort has a sky pool and a private beach, a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Selected rooms also feature a kitchen with a minibar.

Atlantis The Royal includes rooms, suites and signature penthouses, featuring views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island. A stay start from R 18 815 a night. The Savoy, London The legendary Savoy Hotel in London. Picture: Website Originally opened in 1889, the world-famous Savoy Hotel is situated on the banks of the Thames and less than 5 minutes' walk from The British Museum and The Royal Opera House.

With elegant marble bathrooms, The Savoy’s 195 guest rooms and 73 suites are decorated in either Edwardian or Art Deco style, blending comfort and elegance with discreet technology. Many rooms afford breathtaking views of the River Thames. At The Savoy you will find some of the London’s best-known restaurants and bars. British institution Simpson’s-In-The-Strand, Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill and The River Restaurant, serving UK’s finest shellfish and seafood, are to be found here. A stay starts from R 16 195 a night.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Private villas at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Picture: Website Conrad Maldives Rangali Island set on two separate islands connected by a bridge, offers spacious private villas. It boasts the all-glass underwater Ithaa Restaurant and 2 award-winning spas.

Stretching up to 500 metres into the Indian Ocean, Conrad Rangali Island's villas are packed full of creature comforts and the beautiful sea or beach views are framed through wooden floor-to-ceiling windows. Total relaxation can be enjoyed at the lagoon Spa Retreat and Over-Water Spa. Conrad Maldives' 12 world-class restaurants and bars serve an assortment of international, Mediterranean and grilled dishes.