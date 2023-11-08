Mzansi takes the top spot when it comes to countries with early risers

The early bird catches the juiciest worm, and in this case, it’s South Africans. The latest data from World Population Review (WPR) reveals that South Africans are early risers and are in the number one spot when it comes to the average wake up time by country for 2023. World Population Review.com is an independent for-profit organisation committed to delivering up-to-date global population data and demographics.

The team across the globe team has professionals with skills enabling them to collate and accurately analyse data with a global outlook whilst also providing relevant information. According to data from WPR, South Africans come in first place when compared to other countries, with an average wake up time of 6.24 am. “While early risers like Costa Rica and Colombia typically wake up before 7am, other average wake up time by country data reveals that some countries sleep in, including Greece and Saudi Arabia, which don't normally wake until nearly 8.30am,” said WPR.

Th organisation also said that most of us, however, have a tendency to wake sometime around 7. “As the average wake up time by country list reflects, countries wake up at various times throughout the morning, with even the later risers, like Kuwait and Spain, all waking within the 8 o'clock hour. “There also appears to be no real rhyme or reason as to why some countries wake before 7am, and others sleep in until after 8am,” they said.

It also said that what is certain, according to this wake up data, is that the entire world is up and moving by 9am. “What time your country gets up may not align with your personal schedule, but that also applies to anyone with a second, third, or swing-shift schedule,” said WPR. So here is the list of the countries and their average wake up time:

1. South Africa - 6.24am 2. Colombia - 6.31am 3. Costa Rica - 6.38am

4. Indonesia - 6.55am 5. Mexico - 7.09am 6. Japan - 7.09am

7. New Zealand - 7.11am 8. Australia - 7.13am 9. Switzerland - 7.13am