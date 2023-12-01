NCL’s Norwegian Viva receives star-studded christening in Miami

The newest vessel in the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) fleet of luxury cruise ships has received a star-studded christening in the US. Norwegian Viva made its debut in August, with more than 1 500 guests joining the christening ceremony, which was held at the company’s LEED Gold Certified terminal at Port Miami.

The NCL explained that this new vessel is the second ship in its Prima Class, which is committed to breaking new ground in ship design and amenities. This also reflects their dedication to putting the guest and on-board experience at the forefront. NCL president David Herrera added that christening the Norwegian Viva was an “incredibly special“ experience, not only because Miami was their home town, but also because they could share the moment with local loved ones.

“Launching a ship is no solo endeavour,” he admitted. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional holiday experiences for our guests.” Meanwhile, the cruise line’s president and chief executive officer Harry Sommer said that 2023 was a milestone year for the company.

This is as they debuted their next-generation ships across all three of their best-in-class cruise brands. This includes the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories”.

“Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva’s initial guest satisfaction scores have outshone any new build in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board,” said Sommer. Luis Fonsi, the Norwegian Viva’s godfather, as well as a Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician and producer, officially named and christened the vessel. In addition, the ceremonial champagne bottle was broken across the ship’s hull, which signifies good fortune and safe travels for all those aboard.

As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, Fonsi embodies the vibrant energy that guests can enjoy aboard the Norwegian Viva, with warm-weather itineraries spanning from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean. The celebration of this vessel continued with an unparalleled and next-level entertainment line-up headlined by Fonsi performing his award-winning and global chart-topping hit “Despacito”. This was among his other beloved Latin hits such as “No Me Doy Por Vencido” and “Échame La Culpa”.

Other talented performers with authentic Miami and Latin roots also took to the stage. This included “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Miami native Marcello Hernandez; the Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; and the recently announced Grammy Award-nominated artist, Pedro Capó. “It is so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin style in Miami and alongside fellow A-list Latino entertainers”.