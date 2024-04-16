Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore rebrands following makeover

Following an eight month renovation at Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore, the Radisson Hotel group announced that the hotel had rebranded to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore. The hotel strategically located just minutes away from the International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the famous Victoria & Alfred Waterfront with 120 rooms, now boasts a fresh and modern decor.

Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore marks the Group's third Radisson property in South Africa, and has magnificent views of the prominent, Table Mountain and the city centre. Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, said that they were thrilled to debut the expanding Radisson brand in Cape Town. The restaurant at the Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore. Picture: Supplied “With its strategic location nestled among the finest leisure attractions and business addresses and boasting one of the best rooftops in the city, it was a natural choice to refurbish and elevate the hotel to our Radisson brand standards.

“Radisson is renowned for striking the perfect balance between work and play, and we're confident that our guests will experience nothing but the best during their stay at Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore,” said Cordon. The group said that the hotel was now home to South Africa's first Filini restaurant, following its success at Radisson RED London Heathrow airport. Comfort and luxury at the the Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore. Picture: Supplied “Filini offers a delectable dining experience of fresh, simple, and delicious Italian-style cuisine, from starters to decadent desserts.

“The restaurant's open-plan kitchen creates a dynamic and interactive dining setting, while the hotel's vibrant Harald's Rooftop Bar & Terrace is the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy uninterrupted views of Table Mountain and the cityscape,” said Radisson. The hotel also offers a diverse range of business and meeting amenities to its guests, including versatile meeting and event venues, secure indoor parking and complimentary access to a state-of-the-art gym. The hotel’s general manager, Angus Spurr, said they were dedicated to offering guests the perfect balance during their stay.