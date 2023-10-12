Peaceful Brookdale Estate clinches accommodation gong at 2024 Best of Wine Tourism Awards

This recognition is part of the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism & Ambassador Awards programme, which celebrates excellence and innovation in wine tourism across 12 of the world's most distinguished wine regions, including South Africa. Guests can choose from six lovely suites, whether travelling solo or with a small group of friends and family. The architectural style blends modern and Cape Dutch, creating a cosy and elegant atmosphere.

Yvonne Coetzee, the general manager of Brookdale Estate, takes deep pride in joining the ranks of esteemed previous winners like Babylonstoren and Delaire Graff. “This award is not only for Brookdale, but for the Paarl Winelands, which deserves the recognition as it has so much to offer. We are very proud of this award which will highlight the quality wine tourism and hospitality experience on offer in this region,” says Coetzee. Beyond the Brookdale Manor House, the region offers superb wineries, exceptional restaurants, nature trails, outstanding golf courses, and captivating cultural and historical landmarks, making it a must-visit tourist attraction.

The story of Brookdale Estate began in 2015 when the Rudd family, originally from the UK, saw the hidden potential in the vast 67-hectare property. Their dream was to transform it into a luxurious country estate. Today, they offer exceptional hospitality and produce outstanding wines, guided by the talented young winemaker, Kiara Scott Farmer. Farmer stands as a trailblazer among the relatively few female winemakers in South Africa. Her passion and commitment to her craft is evident in her words: "I couldn't imagine doing anything else." Her mission extends beyond winemaking; it's about disruption, innovation, and the creation of exceptional wines.

Her commitment to authenticity and pushing the boundaries of winemaking demonstrate her innovative spirit, which is crucial for driving progress and creating exceptional wines. Her success not only highlights the value of diversity in the industry but also showcases the potential for women to excel in roles traditionally reserved for men. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookdale Estate (@brookdale_estate) Additionally, just a short walk from the Manor House, you'll find the Bistro at Brookdale Estate, led by executive chef Gary Coetzee. It promises a relaxed and contemporary dining experience, set in the charming Paarl Winelands.

Right next to the Bistro and the wine cellar, you'll discover the Tasting Room, which invites guests to fully engage with the complete Brookdale experience.. The Tasting Room is a hub of creativity, where new theories are tested, visitor opinions are valued, and new horizons are continually explored. The team at Brookdale Estate truly understands that each harvest season holds the potential to create wines of exceptional quality and character.