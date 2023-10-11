5 reasons to take a child-free holiday

While family holidays are fantastic, there’s something incredibly liberating about jetting off on a child-free escapade that lets adults reconnect with themselves and their partners. Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotel and Resorts, says, “After a couple of tough years dealing with everything from Covid to floods and load shedding, many of us are in dire need of a recharge.

“A child-free vacation is your ticket to breaking free from the monotony, unwinding, and rediscovering the joy of being a couple.“ If you're still on the fence about taking a kid-free getaway, Shaun has five irresistible reasons that might just sway you: Stay out and sleep in

Imagine this – no more rushing back home to tuck in the little ones. Bid farewell to early morning wake-ups and embrace the luxury of sleeping in, followed by leisurely mornings. It’s the recipe for returning home feeling as relaxed as a cat in a sunbeam. Explore like never before With no kiddos in tow, you can venture to destinations and dive into activities that may not be kid-friendly.

Whether it’s conquering rock-climbing or trekking rugged trails, sipping wine, beer, or doing gin tastings, or getting your adrenaline fix with thrilling adventures, your child-free holiday opens the doors to exploration and discovery. Strengthen your bond A rock-solid relationship between parents not only sets a stellar example for your little ones but also lays the groundwork for their well-being. Taking a child-free holiday gives you and your partner the chance to focus on each other, rekindle the romance, and sow the seeds for long-term family happiness.

Relax and recharge Life can be a roller-coaster of stress, leaving you mentally and physically drained. A solo break is your golden opportunity to replenish your cup, indulge in self-care, relaxation, and activities that make your heart sing. Parents who are well-rested and revitalised are better equipped to tackle whatever curveballs life throws their way.

Freedom to be spontaneous One of the joys of being a couple on holiday is the freedom to be spontaneous. Say goodbye to rigid schedules, mealtimes, and nap times – along with the constant demand for attention that comes with parenthood. It’s a time to switch off your “parent radar” and do whatever your hearts desire. Be it a leisurely brunch, poolside cocktails, spa treatments, or a romantic dinner under the stars – the clock is on vacation too.

But hey, if an extended kid-free holiday feels like a bit much, why not treat yourself to a midweek romantic getaway for couples? For example, take advantage of First Group's yearly promotion for couples seeking some adult time and a breather before the holiday rush. This midweek break includes some delicious meals and spa treatments for you and your partner at any of their resorts, before the whirlwind of the festive season, which, let’s face it, is all about family time.