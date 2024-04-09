Picnic sites at Table Mountain National Park reopen following severe weather conditions

Table Mountain National Park has reopened all previously closed trails and sites, following the adverse weather conditions experienced in the Cape. South African National Parks (SANParks) had previously issued a travel advisory cautioning visitors to exercise extreme caution if planning to visit the Table Mountain National Park.

This as the Cape area was battered by heavy rain and strong winds. The parks management advised that the Newlands Forest picnic site was temporarily closed until further notice due to the water supply disruption resulting in the ablution facilities being out of service. SANParks had previously closed the Oudekraal and Newlands picnic site, Deer Park, Rhodes Memorial, and Lions Head trails for safety reasons.

“Wet, slippery surfaces and gusty winds pose risks to your safety. If possible, please postpone your visit until weather conditions improve,” said SANParks. The body responsible for the upkeep and management of South Africa’s national parks kept the Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point as it's commonly known) and Boulders Penguin Colony open whilst the funicular service was suspended due to high winds. The South African Weather Service had issued a notice of cold temperatures, widespread rainfall, and possible flooding over parts of South Africa last week which prompted SANParks to issue a cautionary advisory for the past weekend going to today (6 to 9 April 2024).

On its X account, SANParks TMNP management cautioned tourists on April 7 against visiting affected areas and revealed that all hiking trails, mountain biking routes, and horse riding trails were closed due to adverse weather conditions. Due to severe wind and weather conditions experienced over the Cape Peninsula, visibility is significantly affected in and around the SANParks - Table Mountain National Park



If you're visiting Table Mountain National Park or planning activities at Lions Head/Signal Hill area, https://t.co/ckebUc0J5A — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 7, 2024 The park’s management also prohibited the burning of fires even in designated braai areas, saying it would reassess the situation pending the outcome of the weather. As of today, the park’s management has appealed to all users to exercise caution whilst carrying out activities within the park, and report any damage to trails via the various platforms available.