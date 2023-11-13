Radisson Group launches first hotel in Reunion Island

Radisson Hotel Group has announced that it has launched its first hotel on the tropical island of Réunion with the opening of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis. The group now boasts a portfolio of six hotels across three Indian Ocean islands, including Mauritius and Madagascar, in the popular and captivating region.

Saint-Denis is the administrative capital of Réunion and within walking distance of the main commercial and financial district. Radisson Hotel Saint-Denis is ideally positioned in front of the Barachois waterfront, between the old town and the main highway, allowing easy access across the city. “Guests can stroll along the idyllic Le Barachois waterfront to soak up the island’s ocean views, immerse themselves in the local rich history by visiting the island’s museums and the Saint-Denis Cathedral, take in the fragrant aromas of the charming botanical gardens, explore Rue de Paris to marvel at Creole architecture, or relax on some of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the world,” said the group.

Radisson said the hotel offered 124 stylish rooms, ranging from standard and superior rooms to suites, including accessible rooms, all with picturesque views of the hotel’s tropical surroundings. “Guests can relax and unwind in the hotel’s outdoor pool or work out in the modern fitness centre. “The hotel is ideal for bleisure guests with its co-working area, business centre, and versatile meeting and event spaces offering flexible set-ups and the latest audiovisual technology.”

Inspired by the history of La Réunion, the hotel’s vast culinary offering reflects the island’s melting-pot of cultures and influences fused with a contemporary vision. The main restaurant, Le Célimène, offers delicious dishes inspired by the culture and culinary influences, in classy and comfortable surroundings. “Le Macatia serves flavourful sandwiches and classic street food in a casual-chic setting.

“To relax and bask in the island’s ocean views, guests can head to the elegant and minimalist rooftop, Sunset Lounge for delicious cocktails or a glass of champagne and indulge in speciality tapas by the hotel’s talented culinary team,” said the hotel group. Tim Cordon, the chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa, said the group was honoured to celebrate their debut in Réunion and cement its presence in their third Indian Ocean island, with the opening of the island’s first upscale internationally branded hotel and its fastest growing brand, Radisson. “The hotel, which underwent a complete transformation, is a key component to uplift the offering in the area and will attract international and domestic guests looking for the ideal leisure and bleisure tropical experience,” said Cordon.