Redi Tlhabi and disgruntled passengers celebrate as UK Civil Aviation Authority orders Wizz Air to pay customers what they are owed

In a win for customers in the United Kingdom and around the world, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has ordered Wizz Air to pay customers what they are owed and vowed to take action to protect customers after it received complaints that Wizz Air failed to meet its passenger rights obligations leaving passengers frustrated.



Passengers were left frustrated because they believed the airline had failed to meet its passenger rights obligations. pic.twitter.com/EY4EgaYtOD — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) July 27, 2023 The aviation authority’s joint interim Chief Executive, Paul Smith, announced that it had taken an enforcement action against the airline over high volumes of complaints about the airline not paying passengers what they are owed.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority has today taken enforcement action against Wizz Air, following really unacceptable handling of claims that were made by customers and the failure to pay customers what they were owed,” said Smith. Some of the customers pleading their case against the airline include South African news anchor and author, Redi Tlhabi. Following the announcement by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, she took to Twitter to also weigh in on the matter.

Tlhabi, who recently used the airline, said she had an unpleasant experience flying with Wizz Air. “I was just about to warn others NOT to use @wizzair. What a disgusting airline. I used them from London to Rome & return this week. Both trips, a nightmare. They overbook, don’t display gate until close to boarding time, leaving many to ”miss flight“..Self check in non existent,” tweeted Tlhabi. I was just about to warn others NOT to use @wizzair. What a disgusting airline. I used them from London to Rome & return this week. Both trips, a nightmare. They overbook, don't display gate until close to boarding time, leaving many to "miss flight"..Self check in non existent https://t.co/yoK4gMAyh2 — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 27, 2023 Aviation Analyst and Consultant, Alex Macheras, also commented on the matter and said: “About time. Wizz Air’s failure to pay passengers what they are owed (following flight cancellations, lengthy delays) is unacceptable.

"For too long, the UK branch of Wizz has continued to hope that many of their passengers will simply 'give up' pursuing what they are legally owed."



The aviation authority's joint interim chief executive said the authority made it clear to Wizz that the way that it was doing things last year was not acceptable. "It is really important that claims from customers are handled efficiently and effectively, and that customers are paid what they are owed," said Smith.