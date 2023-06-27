Rediscovering home: Lisa and Zane’s journey back to South Africa

In the past few years, more people have been joining online groups that encourage expat South Africans to come back to their home country. One group called “Return to South Africa” has become really popular, with more than 13 000 members. These groups provide a platform for South Africans who want to reconnect with their roots and make the decision to return home.

Lisa and Zane Colquhoun recently made the decision to return to South Africa after spending 11 years living in the UK. The couple moved overseas, in 2012, shortly after tying the knot. There are several reasons why people choose to relocate. Economic considerations often play a significant role in people's decisions to leave South Africa. Some people seek better job prospects, higher salaries, or improved career opportunities in countries with stronger economies. Economic instability, high unemployment rates, and limited growth potential can motivate people to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Lisa took to the “Return to South Africa” group to share the couple’s inspiring story, which received an overwhelmingly positive response. For Lisa and Zane, their longing for the quintessential South African traits of friendliness, sociability, and kindness prompted their decision to return. They had felt isolated during their time abroad, and after many discussions, they concluded that the best way to improve their lives was to return to their roots.

Lisa told goodthingsguy.com about her experience of returning home and the valuable lessons others could learn from it: “The month leading up to our departure was a whirlwind of packing and bidding farewell to the last 11 years of our lives. As a result, we were exhausted upon arriving at King Shaka Airport. “There have been moments when we've suddenly realised that we haven't booked a return ticket to the UK! However, as we reconnect with familiar faces and settle into a new routine, I can once again feel like a local, and it's truly wonderful.” The couple was eagerly anticipating the warm embrace of South African culture and the inherent friendliness that permeates the country. They are equally excited about reuniting with family and the prospect of raising their children near their loved ones.

Some people decide to return to their homeland because they believe it is best for the future of their children. Picture: Freepik “There is something undeniably special about this country and the people who call it home,” Lisa said. Asked for advice for South Africans considering a return to their homeland, Lisa acknowledged that the decision was complex and could not be approached with a one-size-fits-all answer. She explained that each person had a unique story and set of circumstances to consider. In her case, the decision was primarily based on the future of their children.

There is a widespread belief that education is superior in First World countries. Lisa and her husband, however, envisioned a future for their children that involved more than just academic achievements. They wanted their children to have the freedom to explore nature, play in open spaces surrounded by towering trees and mischievous monkeys, and experience the joy of discovering new things in the mud with their cousins. The idea of returning home with dirt-covered toes symbolised the kind of childhood experiences and connection to their South African roots that they desired for their family.

While the decision to return is undoubtedly complex and deeply personal, their experiences highlight the importance of considering one's unique circumstances and aspirations for the future. South Africa's allure lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes but also in the richness of its culture and the warmth of its people. In the depths of our hearts, we know it to be true: there is no place quite like home. South Africa holds a special place in our hearts. Even in the face of daily challenges, we find reasons to be grateful.