SA Tourism Board appoints new interim acting CEO amid whistleblower allegations

South African Tourism Board Chairperson Tim Harris has announced changes to the top leadership at South African Tourism. In a statement released by the SA Tourism board, it said that Nomasonto Ndlovu will return to her former position of chief operations officer after allegations of improper conduct were brought against her following her appointment as acting chief executive officer of South African Tourism.

“On 9 May 2023, during Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, media reports appeared on allegations against Ms Nomasonto Ndlovu who was acting as Chief Executive Officer for SA Tourism. “The allegations had been lodged on SA Tourism anonymous whistle-blower hotline in January 2023, based on a trip undertaken in December 2022,” said the board. The SA Tourism Board said that following an initial inquiry, the Board made the decision to retain Ndlovu in her acting position subject to the completion of an investigation that had been initiated through Internal Audit, prior to the Board’s term of office.

“The investigation, by an outsourced forensic investigator, was to determine whether all internal policies, as well as the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act, had been followed. “The Board has received and deliberated on the investigator’s report that recommends that ‘appropriate remedial action is initiated’ relating to the conduct of three individuals that were investigated, including Ms Ndlovu,“ read the statement. The board revealed that it resolved to accept the report’s recommendations and delegate them to the Human Capital and Remuneration Committee of the Board for implementation, and resolved to withdraw Ndlovu’s appointment as Acting Chief Executive Officer.