SANParks warmed up the homeless with a hearty soup as part of Mandela Day celebrations

The day is an international day of recognition celebrated each year on 18 July, on the late former president’s birthday and officially recognised by the United Nations in November 2009.

According to South African National Parks (SANParks), its staff from its head offices in Pretoria commemorated it by hosting a soup kitchen for the homeless together with Sunny Park Mall in Pretoria.

Rey Thakhuli, SANParks General Manager: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations, said that after everything that Nelson Mandela did for this country and the world at large, it is up to individuals and organisations to make a difference in communities around them.

“He is gone, but his spirit and soul are still with us, and we need to do our bit in commemoration of it,” said Thakhuli.