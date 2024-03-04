Seasoned campers create app to help travellers find the best camping destinations in South Africa

Campers looking for destinations to explore don’t have to stress about where to look after GallivantingSA launched its innovative camp site searching app. The camping app debuted at the Caravan SA Show 2024 and promises to revolutionise the camping experience for campers on the hunt for places to explore.

At it’s core, the free-to-use mobile app is a campsite and services directory catering to campers, caravaners, motorhome enthusiasts, camper-van owners and 4x4 adventurers seeking campgrounds across Southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. The app features include map functionality for easy navigation and location of campsites, robust filter functionality to tailor search results to individual preferences, comprehensive campground listings with 900 sites, and advice on camping related matters such as packing lists. According to GallivantingSA founders, Alan and Sandy Morton, who are also seasoned campers with extensive experience of overland travel and camping, the app was created in a bid to provide a seamless experience for users to locate campsites, plan trips, and enhance their overall camping experience.