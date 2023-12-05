Siya Kolisi and family enjoy the festive lights in Paris

South Africa’s favourite family have started their festive celebrations. Recently, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took time out of his busy schedule to spend time with the family exploring the Christmas light installations in Paris.

They visited the Lumières en Seine, an illuminated, musical and immersive 2km trail that opens for the festive season every year. Taking to Instagram, Siya shared a number of short clips in which he sings Alphaville’s “Forever Young” with his wife, Rachel and dances with their kids to “Stayin' Alive”, while enjoying the gorgeous Christmas lights and rides despite it being 1°C. He captioned the post, “The 🥶 is not stopping us from enjoying the @lumieresenseine ! This family is wild 🙈.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) As always, South Africans and other fans love keeping up with the Kolisi’s and took to the comments section to add their playful opinions. Former Stormers rugby player Sailosi Tagicakibau commented: “Voice of an angel 😇 @rachelkolisi can you harmonise next time please 🙏🏾.” @thamimaphango wrote: “What an inspiration you’ve been for South Africans. I’m South African living in England even my kids who are born and bred in England and my other half is English love watching your videos and enjoying life and deserve every minute off it.