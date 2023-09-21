Socio-economic challenges the reason for slow recovery in tourism sector

Despite reports indicating a gradual improvement in tourism volumes and international arrivals showing a steady incline, South Africa’s tourism sector continues to face challenges. According to Stats SA, the volume of tourist arrivals increased by over 150% from 2021 to 2022. Additionally, tourist arrivals between January and December 2022 also showed a gradual improvement, however, numbers remain more than 44% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

South Africa’s tourism industry was among the hardest hit sectors by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The introduction of strict lockdown regulations all but shut down thousands of small tourism businesses and brought the sector’s value chain to a standstill. According to René Botha, Regional Investment Manager at Business Partners Limited, all signs point to an industry in a state of recovery, however, the country still has challenges.

Botha attributes the slow recovery of the industry to the turbulence of the current socio-economic challenges. “Inflation and successive interest hikes have led to a global cost-of-living crisis. This has been exacerbated by the rising cost of diesel, which poses a threat to the ongoing operation of commercial fleets. “These rising costs have also hindered the ability of many small businesses in operating diesel-powered generators to mitigate the effects of the ongoing energy crisis and rolling blackouts,” said Botha.

She said that SMEs in the tourism sector also face regulatory-related challenges such as the slow pace of visa processing and the introduction of the digital nomad visa for freelancers and independent workers, who wish to work remotely from destinations within South Africa. “While the introduction of this system was announced in President Ramaphosa’s 2022 State of the Nation address, the public sector has yet been unable to navigate the complexities of the regularity environment,” highlighted Botha. The regional investment manager said that SMEs in the sector are also faced with several infrastructural disruptions caused by the poor state of the country’s railways and freight systems as well as the operations of its ports, which has been worsened by the strike action of October 2022, and placed these systems under additional pressure.

“With higher reliance on road transport to solve supply chain and logistical issues, the hands of many small business owners have been tied – faced with severe delays, even if demand were to return to normal levels, businesses may not have the logistical capacity to meet this demand,” said Botha. Botha also said that the tourism sector is up against a barrage of roadblocks, on almost every level, from economic hardship to social unrest and that there is a need for more immediate state intervention when it comes to progress in terms of the ease of doing business and failing infrastructure is dire. “South African entrepreneurs are among the world’s most resilient businesspeople. They have always demonstrated the ability to identify opportunities even against the most disconcerting odds.

“And there are – if you look for them – key opportunities that can provide small businesses with much-needed lifelines that will tide them over under these difficult conditions,” she said. Botha also said that the diversification of the market as well as goods and services relating to tourism could also provide the fail safes that SMEs in the sector need within challenging economic times and to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions and infrastructural challenges, small businesses are encouraged to make the move from international markets to domestic or regional customers. “Horizontal diversification also represents an opportunity to create a buffer against market volatility.