South Africa tops the list of Africa’s wealthiest countries according to resident high net-worth individuals

The crown for Africa’s wealthiest and the title of Africa’s powerhouse are highly contested positions. According to New World Wealth and Henley &Partner’s Africa Wealth Report 2023, South Africa tops the list of the Top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa in terms of resident high-net-worth individuals.

The report revealed that in a continent where there are 23 billionaires, 328 centi-millionaires and 138 000 millionaires, South Africa has a high centi-millionaire and millionaire count compared to the rest of the countries on the continent. “The ‘Big 5’ wealth markets in Africa — South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco — together account for 56% of Africa’s high-net-worth individuals and over 90% of the continent’s billionaires,” said the report. So here are the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa in terms of resident high-net-worth individuals

1. South Africa South Africa tops the list with 37 800 millionaires, 98 centi-millionaires and 5 billionaires. 2. Egypt

Egypt has 16 100 millionaires, 54 centi-millionaires and 8 billionaires. 3. Nigeria Nigeria has 9 800 millionaires, 27 centi-mllionaires and 4 billionaires.

4. Kenya Kenya has 7 700 millionaires and 15 cent-millionaires. 5. Morocco

Morocco has 5 800 millionaires, 28 centi-millionaires and 4 billionaires. 6. Mauritius Mauritius’ high ranking is also impressive when considering its small size and population, with 4 900 millionaires and 10 centi-millionaires.

7. Algeria Algeria has 2 800 millionaires, 8 cent-millionaires and 1 billionaire. 8. Ethiopia

Ethiopia has 2 700 millionaires and 4 centi-millionaires. 9. Ghana Ghana has 2 600 millionaires and 5 centi-millionaires.

10. Tanzania Tanzania has 2 400 millionaires and 6 centi-millionaires. “Total high-net-worth individual numbers in Africa have fallen by 12% over the past decade from 2012 to 2022. Performance was constrained by poor growth in the three largest African markets, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria,” said the report.