Airy beach home - Yzerfontein Airy beach home in Yzerfontein, West Coast. Picture: Supplied. The West Coast, along which the charming town of Yzerfontein lies, is known for its spring wildflowers, so it’s the perfect time to head out there for a pre-summer break.

This dreamy, sun-soaked haven not only serves up epic ocean views but is also just a leisurely two-block stroll from the sandy shores. Can you say, “Hello, paradise!” This fabulous beach pad is packing some serious eco-friendly punch with its very own solar system. No more fretting about load shedding, my friends. It's uninterrupted relaxation all the way! The Airy beach home accommodates 2 – 8 guests and is suitable for 4 adults and 4 kids, or 6 adults.

For those seeking a day excursion on the West Coast during the upcoming long weekend, a Heritage Day festival awaits at !Khwa ttu, situated on R27, West Coast Road. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yzerfontein (@yzerfontein_tourism) The event features a rich tapestry of experiences, including indigenous music, local cuisine, craft beverages, and engaging activities such as Rieldans, drumming sessions, San language tutorials, and guided flower walks. Participants are encouraged to don their finest heritage attire, with the prospect of winning notable prizes. This Heritage Day celebration at !Khwa ttu promises a day of cultural enrichment and enjoyment.

Clarens Escape - Clarens, Free State Clarens, Free State. Picture: Supplied Clarens, often referred to as “the jewel of the Free State”, lives up to its reputation with its breathtaking mountain vistas, renowned trout fishing spots, and its close proximity to the stunning Golden Gate Highlands National Park. The park is renowned for its stunning sandstone cliffs and unique rock formations, which take on a golden hue in the sunlight. Up for a hike while you’re there?

There's no shortage of hiking and walking trails. Trails like the Ribbok Trail and the Brandwag Buttress Trail offer breathtaking views of the park's landscapes. And when you do make the pilgrimage, allow yourself to escape into the warm embrace of this charming, modern abode. It's a haven that boasts all the creature comforts you could desire. Lest we forget the jaw-dropping, picture-perfect views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Additionally this delightful retreat is pet-friendly! That’s right, Fido and all his furry pals are more than welcome to join in on the adventure. The property boasts two bedrooms, full bathroom, large patio, free wi-fi, braai/BBQ facilities, indoor fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. Marula Cottage - St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal

This coastal gem is a haven for those who cherish the outdoors, offering a plethora of captivating attractions. St. Lucia's claim to fame includes its pristine beaches, teeming birdlife, and lush coastal forests, making it a nature lover's dream come true. Whether you're seeking underwater adventures through snorkelling, exhilarating encounters with majestic whales, horse safaris, or setting sail on a crocodile cruise.

Additionally, you can also iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site that safeguards the region's unique biodiversity and natural wonders. A private cottage with your own private tropical garden with private pool and barbecue. Picture: Supplied Now, picture your home base for this adventure – the Marula Cottage. Here, you'll find the ideal sanctuary from which to explore the area. Surrounded by a lush tropical garden, it's the perfect spot to unwind and reconnect with nature or your partner (wink wink). And when the sun's heat beckons, dip into your own private pool for a refreshing splash.

The Pods – Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, North West The Pods - Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, North West. Picture: Supplied Move over traditional accommodations; there’s a new trend taking the travel world by storm, and it’s as cute as a button! Say hello to the compact yet utterly charming Pods, the latest obsession among travellers.

When it comes to recharging your batteries for the year ahead, there’s nothing quite like a luxurious bushveld getaway. And for those seeking the ultimate romantic weekend escape, look no further than the Pods at the Thaba eNtle private game lodge. Imagine this: You and your beloved, soaking in a wood-fired tub under a star-studded African sky, the sounds of the bush serenading you in the background. It's pure magic, right? There’s plenty to see and do in the area - from hiking to mountain biking, private game drives or simply relaxing.

The Cabins - Hogsback, Eastern Cape These cozy retreats are fully equipped to meet your every need. Picture: Supplied Hogsback, a tranquil village, offers a mystical escape from the daily grind. Explore the enchanting fairy forest, cool off under waterfalls, dine at local restaurants, or enjoy craft brews at the local brewery. The fully equipped cabins feature balconies with braai facilities, providing a perfect vantage point for gazing upon the vast, magical landscape. It's an idyllic retreat for those seeking a fairytale-like getaway under the stars.