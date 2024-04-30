‘Stop pretending to be poor’: X users call Tito Mboweni out after his recent airport lounge post

From questionable cooking skills to questionable fashion choices, the former minister of finance and Reserve Bank governor, Tito Mboweni, is in the spotlight once again. Mboweni took to social media platform, X, to share pictures of him waiting for a delayed flight at Polokwane Airport in Limpopo.

Look who I stuck with at Polokwane airport? Professor Hlengani Mathebula. Fight delayed by over 3 hours!’ pic.twitter.com/X71tQgGSdK — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 29, 2024 He wrote: “Look who I stuck with at Polokwane airport? Professor Hlengani Mathebula. Flight delayed by over 3 hours!” In the pictures, Mboweni is seated next to the professor, who is looking business class dapper for his flight, while the former minister, much to the disapproval of X users, is in shabby chic wear. The rule of thumb for what to wear when travelling is to try to strike a balance between style and comfort whether you’re flying for business or leisure in case you run into a business colleague or straight into a meeting.

The former minister seems to have missed the memo and the fashion police on X wasted no time in voicing their concerns over the former minister’s fashion choices. Commenting on his outfit, X user, @CRangataJ, said: “Jokes aside, Tito Mboweni is screaming for help but nobody is answering 😔.” Jokes aside, Tito Mboweni is screaming for help but nobody is answering 😔: pic.twitter.com/TDavNa5Lm3 — C (@CRangataJ) April 29, 2024 Another X user, @azania1023, said: “Tito Mboweni is depressed, it can’t be a that a former minister and a businessman looks likes this.”

Tito Mboweni is depressed,it can’t be a that a former minister and a businessman looks likes this. pic.twitter.com/HKHV7qYJDi — Azania (@azania1023) April 29, 2024 @ZukzFranco took a swipe at the minister’s cooking and said: “Let it be delayed longer, you are only rushing to cook chicken anyway.” Let it be delayed longer, you are only rushing to cook chicken anyway — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) April 29, 2024 Whilst @XUFFLER said: “Tito you are a millionaire bro! Start dressing like one! Come on! 🤦🏿‍♂️” Tito you are a millionaire bro! Start dressing like one! Come on! 🤦🏿‍♂️ — XUFFLER 🐐 (@XUFFLER) April 29, 2024 And @Unahinanaye said: “Style is not about buying designer clothes but cute, simple clothes with the perfect texture that makes you look and feel good. The governor needs some help with his wardrobe choices.”