Strategic partnership hopes to make safari bookings quick and easy for travellers

Profitroom said it was excited to combine its expertise with ResRequest, a South African business management tool for easy bookings for boutique safari lodges and hotels, to enhance the consumer experience.

Tricia Wood, the Business Development Manager at Profitroom, said they were thrilled at the new strategic partnership as presently Africa had vast untapped potential in the lodge and safari market which this partnership would help to unlock.

“South Africa's tourism industry is bouncing back. Recent statistics from Stats SA show how December 2023 marked a remarkable rebound, with 3.5 million travellers recorded at the country’s ports of entry.

“Safaris and lodges play a big role in this resurgence with 68% of all interest in African safaris being shared between South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania,” said Wood.