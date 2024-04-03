Study reveals the best and worst music to listen to when driving

Forget just seat belts and mirrors, it's all about the beats and melodies that keep us cruising smoothly across the nation. Budget Insurance takes the wheel in a quest to unearth what makes the ultimate driving tunes in their “Good South Africans” campaign.

Forget just seat belts and mirrors, it's all about the beats and melodies that keep us cruising smoothly across the nation. Diving into the latest Spotify Wrapped data, Budget Insurance's data index uncovers a symphony of sounds, revealing which songs accelerate distractions and which ones offer peace and tranquillity. You might think your music choices are harmless but cranking up the volume on those high-energy tracks could steer you off course, with studies showing they could make your heart race faster than your engine.

In the playlist of distraction, hip-hop heavyweights like Young Thug and Doja Cat reign supreme, with beats that could turn your drive into a high-octane rap battle. And don't think the Amapiano genre is getting off lightly either – Kabza De Small's “Isimo” album is all about setting your commute on fire with danceable tracks that'll have you bopping and dabbing in your seat. Best albums by top artists for driving

Let this playlist be your companion on the road. The top 15 artist albums listed here have distraction scores below 60%, making them ideal for driving. Among the top 5 albums are the soothing R&B and uplifting gospel including sounds of Summer Walker's “Last Day of Summer” (44%), Brent Faiyaz's “Wasteland” (46%), Joyous Celebration’s “Joyous Celebration 25” (51%), and SZA’s “SOS” (55%). For a dose of Amapiano energy, check out local artists Kelvin Momo’s “Amukelani” album (50%) and Mas Musiq’s “Nini na Nini” album (55%).

So, buckle up, hit play, and enjoy the perfect soundtrack for your drive, hopefully keeping you on the right track. Analyzing individual song data for South Africa’s most streamed songs of 2023, three tracks scored over 70% on the distraction scale, adding chaos to your car ride. Picture: Freepik Most distracting songs for driving Analysing individual song data for South Africa’s most streamed songs of 2023, three tracks scored over 70% on the distraction scale, adding chaos to your car ride: Mthandeni SK's “Paris” (79%), Dave's “Sprinter” (72%), and Rema's “Calm Down” (72%).

These songs are high-energy and danceable, likely to get your heart racing faster than your car's speedometer. Beware of hip-hop and amapiano tracks by artists like Soa Mattrix, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lady Amar, Drake, 21 Savage, Latinover Pounds, and Kabza De Small, as they also have high distraction scores, potentially leading to a wilder ride than expected. Least distracting songs for driving

The smooth amapiano anthem “Yahyuppiyah” by Uncle Waffles boasts the lowest distraction score (34%), making it an excellent choice for a distraction-free drive. “Peacock Revisit”, another track by the same artist, comes in third place with a distraction score of 43%. Other top songs for driving include De Mthuda's “Sgudi Snyc” (42%), Spirit Of Praise's “Thath'Indawo” (47%), and Kelvin Momo's “Sukakude” (47%). Cruise through traffic with these mellow tunes that will help you stay calm and collected on the road. Tyrone Lowther, Head of Budget Insurance, shares some safety tips:

1. Volume control: lower the beats and avoid a traffic jam in your mind. Loud music impairs your focus and prevents you from picking up on important traffic cues around you. So, turn down the volume and drive with clarity. 2. Melodic mood booster: create a playlist or choose a radio station that uplifts your mood and encourages a relaxed mindset. R&B, gospel and amapiano are among the least distracting music genres. 3. Calm commute: avoid raging symphonies or rock concerts. It’s not advisable to drive when you’re highly frustrated or angry. For example, AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” hits 133 bpm which can set your heart rate racing.