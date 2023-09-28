Sun City’s Cabanas fully operational after kitchen fire

The Cabanas at Sun City has resumed with full operations after a recent fire in the hotel’s kitchen a week ago. According to reports by IOL, Brett Hoppe, the general manager of Sun City, mentioned that the fire initially ignited at about 2.30pm.

The hotel’s food and beverage staff initially noticed a small fire, which they managed to extinguish. However, the fire had already extended through the extraction ventilation system, ultimately reaching the reception area and offices. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported during this incident. Hoppe told IOL: “Nobody was injured and guest accommodation is unaffected, but arrangements are being made for Cabanas guests to use the nearby Sun City hotel’s dining area.”