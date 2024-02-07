The best destinations for vegan travellers

One of the greatest joys of travel is experiencing the culinary delights of a new city or town. But, sometimes the options can be limiting when you are travelling as a vegan. Thankfully, more destinations than ever are brimming with fresh new eateries dishing up vegan meals to cater to travellers and citizens alike.

Meat-free and plant-based diets have truly had an impact on the way we consume food now and have created more inclusivity by including plant-based dishes in every way possible. And some cities have gone the extra mile to adopt veganism, making them the most vegan-friendly cities in the world. If you are looking for an amazing vegan-friendly destination to visit next, here are some cities that will make your trip really special.

Berlin, Germany Berlin has earned its reputation as the vegan capital of the world, thanks to its incredible vegan food scene and strong vegan culture. The city boasts a large number of vegan restaurants and street food vendors, making it easy to find vegan food around every corner. Berlin is also home to several annual vegan events, including the popular Vegan Summer Festival.

With a wide range of vegan eateries and a vibrant community, Berlin is a top destination for vegan travellers. Bangkok, Thailand Mangsawirat is the term for being vegetarian in Thailand, however, the diet includes eggs. There is another term that is best-fit vegans, which is jay pronounced as in 'May'.

So, when you are checking out menus, most restaurants in Bangkok will usually label their vegetarian dishes as mangsariwat or jay, depending on the ingredients used. Chana Masala. Picture: Pexels/Muhammad Khawar Nazir Los Angeles, US If you are someone who watches vlogs by YouTube creators and influencers based in LA, you would have noticed that plenty of them consume vegan-friendly food. That is your cue to understand that LA is a hub for vegan restaurants.

With five main beaches in the vicinity, the city has plenty of casual restaurants for vegan bites and fancy restaurants. Popular food choices you can try out in the city are vegetable breyani, chana masala and various naan bread options. Chiang Mai, Thailand

In the heart of Southeast Asia, Chiang Mai stands out as a vegan paradise amid the bustling markets and ancient temples. Known for its serene landscapes and rich cultural heritage, it has become a hotspot for vegan travellers. You can explore the vibrant Night Bazaar, where stalls offer a delightful array of vegan Thai street food. If you need another reason to visit Thailand as a vegan, check out the annual nine-day Vegetarian Festival Tesagan Gin Je, also commonly known as the “Bangkok Vegetarian Festival” to non-locals.

Cancun, Mexico Famous for fiery fajitas, tacos, nachos and quesadillas, Mexican food is easily adaptable for the vegan palate. Delicious with veggies alone or perhaps with the addition of jackfruit, you can substitute the cheese for a vegan option.