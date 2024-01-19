The best spots for Mzansi’s remote workers to consider

With some employees back at the office, remote workers and digital nomads have the privilege of working from anywhere around the world. The world has become interconnected due to technical advancements so remote working has become easier and more jobs are becoming available on digital spaces.

You could be from Durban and have your work headquarters in another country or continent. Remote work gives employees the opportunity to work and explore other pursuits such as travelling. The world we live in allows you to seek out balance and enjoy life as it comes. South Africa is a beautiful country for digital nomads to explore.

There are beautiful cafés, bustling cities, connected small dorpies, and nature paradises waiting to be explored. Here are some local destinations perfect for hotspotting. Franschhoek

A cottage in a vineyard with the mountains in the background in Franschhoek. Picture: Unsplash Franschhoek is one of the most beautiful wine villages in the world and stands out as the premier wine and food region of South Africa. Tourism, wine and food play a leading role in the history and future of Franschhoek. This destination is perfect for the remote worker looking to tick all three boxes. The village is surrounded by beautiful mountains, which offer magnificent views throughout the year.

Gingerbed Cottage in Franschhoek. Picture: Airbnb The main street of Franschhoek is lined with restaurants, coffee shops, curio shops, art galleries, antique shops and so much more, so you can pop out your laptop and still stay connected. May to September, also known as the Franschhoek Secret Season, is one of the best times of the year to visit as the weather is mild and accommodation is on average 20% to 40% cheaper. For an affordable place to stay, consider the Gingerbed Cottage listed on Airbnb for R1 200 a night.

Midlands A traveller enjoys a hiking trail in the Drakensberg. Picture: Unsplash Remote workers looking for fresh air and serenity can find comfort in the stillness that comes with being in the KZN Midlands. The Midlands are one of South Africa’s most beautiful and highly sought-after destinations and feature rolling hills, beautiful dams and waterfalls and farm style cafés and restaurants.

The Hayloft in Hilton. Picture: Airbnb The Midlands is perfect for those looking for a quiet retreat and it can be found between Pietermaritzburg in the east to the majestic Drakensberg mountain range in the West. If you’re looking for a wholesome farm stay, with the best in local fresh produce then consider The Hayloft in Hilton starting from R680 a night on Airbnb. Umhlanga

The Lighthouse in Umhlanga Durban. Picture: Unsplash Umhlanga is the perfect place for remote workers looking for chilled vibes with a little buzz. The area is perfectly situated on the east coast in KwaZulu-Natal just north of the vibrant port city of Durban. Umhlanga is a chic place to visit with plenty of restaurants, bars and and an up and coming nightlife. It’s also a working district with some companies having their regional offices in the area so you will never not be connected.

146 Pebble Beach Studio Apartment. Picture: Airbnb The area faces the warm waters of the Indian Ocean and has the best South African accommodation, with superb self-catering apartments, luxury hotels, lodges and B&Bs. Its beautiful coastline attracts visitors from around the world and is perfect for those who also like to dabble in water activities like surfing, deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, and kiteboarding. If Umhlanga suits your needs, then consider a stay at 146 Pebble Beach studio apartment starting from R883 a night on Airbnb.

Cape Town Colorful houses in the Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town. Picture: Unsplash A favourite among international digital nomad travellers, Cape Town, also known as The Mother City, has now become the home for remote workers. It not only offers white sandy beaches, endless hiking trails, ridiculous views, epic sunsets and a wild city life, it is now also a digital nomad Mecca.

Cape Town is even ranked as one of the top destinations for remote workers worldwide. Condo with a Terrace in Greenpoint. Picture: Airbnb The city has plenty of co-working spaces, offering reliable internet connectivity, a vibrant cultural scene with trendy cafés, bars and art galleries providing the perfect mix of work and play. For those looking for a destination that has it all, then consider a stay at Condo with a Terrace in Greenpoint starting from R920 a night on Airbnb .

Johannesburg Downtime Johannesburg. Picture: Unsplash Johannesburg is the largest and most populous city in South Africa and it is the main economic and financial centre of the country. The City of Johannesburg offers a unique blend of urban energy and cultural richness.

As a remote worker, you will be able can to tap into the city's entrepreneurial spirit while enjoying the diverse cultural experiences it has to offer. There are plenty of co-working spaces from Rosebank, Midrand to Sandton. Luxurious Hotel Room in Sandton. Picture: Airbnb The city is fast paced and perfect for those who love to be always on the move and since its an economic hub, you open yourself up to an endless amount of networking and new client opportunities.