The best spots to watch the Rugby World Cup in SA

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is underway, and we have found the best places in Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town to grab a pint or try something new with fellow rugby aficionados. If you are looking for a great place to catch the action, these places have something special in store for you, including great food menus, family-friendly viewing, and lots of fun.

Durban Butcher Boys Grill View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butcher Boys Grill (@butcherboysgrill) For twenty years, Butcher Boys Grill has offered a comfortable dining experience while continuously striving to ensure that their patrons are presented with great steaks and great service.

First launched on Florida Road and now also in uMhlanga, the restaurant still ensures to serve only the best South African beef sourced from local farmers, with cuts that are either wet or dry-aged and grilled to perfection with their famous basting sauce. Paired with a carefully curated selection of local South African wines, as well as an array of vintages, which are kept in refrigerated wine cellars at an optimum temperature, satisfaction and variety are to be expected from their menu. Rockets Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockets Beach Club Umhlanga (@rockets.beachclub) The Rockets brand takes the full sensory experience into consideration with every store they open, and they pride themselves on excellence. From customer service to each and every menu item, they cater to a uniquely exceptional dining experience. The brand itself has also taken flight, becoming more than just a restaurant but a lifestyle their audience aspires to. Situated in uMhlanga, they will be streaming all the games and celebrating every victory late into the night.

Johannesburg Aurum restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by AURUM (@aurumrestaurantza) Aurum is a modern, independent, high-end restaurant located in one of Africa’s most prestigious buildings - The Leonardo. They claim to serve their interpretation of modern cuisine, matched by a local-focused and personally curated wine list.

With the belief that every ingredient has a place and purpose and that remarkable cuisine comes from the purest ingredients, their team goes beyond creating ordinary dishes. Blind Tiger Café View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blind Tiger Cafe (@blindtigercafejhb) The Blind Tiger is a place to get away from the rat race. Choose a small corner for two or a feast for fifteen. Their cosy neighbourhood café and bar in Parkview serves up fresh California-inspired fusion cuisine, classic cocktails, and an interesting wine offering.

They will be showing all the major games on their big screen in the garden – now with updated sound, and serving venison wors rolls directly from the braai during each game. Cape Town Cattle Baron, Pinelands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cattle Baron Pinelands (@cattlebaronpinelands) Cattle Baron Pinelands is proudly owned by Lance Verity and Partners and is neatly tucked away within the King David Mowbray Golf Park, neighbouring the popular City Lodge Pinelands Hotel. If you are in the mood for a scrumptious meal or perfectly cooked steak – this is the place to be. Enjoy lunch or dinner on the patio overlooking the well-manicured greens or inside the restaurant, where the open floor plan welcomes you to elegantly set tables and soft fabric seating. They offer the finest cut grain-fed beef grilled to perfection and local, delicious seafood options, which are guaranteed to impress.

Foresters Arms View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foresters Arms (@forries_sa) Foresters Arms, also known as Forries, is world renowned for an impressive selection of ice-cold beers on tap. They have over twenty-one draughts for you to choose from, each poured with absolute perfection. The restaurant and bar was established in 1852 and is nestled in the leafy suburb of Newlands.