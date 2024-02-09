The lonely traveller’s dilemma: how to find a travel buddy for your next adventure

Many people want to travel around the world but are usually scared of making the trip – and it is totally understandable. With lots of negative images of most places in the media, anyone has the right to be afraid.

However, one way to beat travelling fears is to find a travel buddy. The world has a lot to offer. From the rich culture to beautiful mountains, various species of animals and birds, there is a lifetime of memories waiting to be explored. Also, fun is not a solo sport. It always gets better as the company grows. What is a travel buddy?

A travel buddy joins you on one or many of your travel adventures. A travel buddy can be a friend you already know, or a like-minded traveller you can find on various platforms and apps. Travelling together is one of the best ways to bond and find new friends. Are you worried about travelling with strangers? Understandable, but websites will often verify their travellers and support you every step of the way.

So, no need to worry. Here we will guide you on some of the tips to find a travel buddy. The world has a lot to offer. Picture: Pexels Spencer Davis Know what you want Firstly! You must know what you want. This is important. You should know what you want and how you want it. Are you an active traveller or do you want to spend your days on the beach? Decide what you want and you will find the best trip for yourself.

Ask your friends and family One easy way of finding a travel buddy is by asking your friends and family. Maybe they know a person or two who loves travelling. You can pair up and travel anywhere around the world. The advantage of this is that they will link you up with a person they know and trust. Hence you will not have to worry about travelling with a total stranger. Also, you might know the person, too, which makes bonding easier.

As the popular saying goes, “Charity begins at home”. It is always good to start your search for a travel buddy from a close circle before moving outward. The world has a lot to offer. Picture: Pexels Kamaji Ogino Attend local events or festivals Attending local events or festivals is a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture and meet other travellers. You can join in the festivities and strike up a conversation with other attendees.

Go on an organised tour There are various tour operators that offer you the opportunity to meet many people from all over the world. After you have met a few interesting people and you are considering taking a road trip or going to a new destination with them, make sure you plan accordingly. Determine your budgets