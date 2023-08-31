Independent Online
Thursday, August 31, 2023

These are the best tourist attractions in Africa where you don’t have to spend a cent

An aerial view of Lion’s Head in South Africa. Picture: Unsplash

Published 2h ago

The cost of visiting attractions and doing activities can be costly whether you’re on vacation or exploring your local town.

Casago, vacation rental experts, conducted research on the the best free attractions across the U.S. and the world.

The team analysed publicly available TripAdvisor reviews and identified the attractions with the most five-star ratings.

According to Casago’s research, when it comes to the highest rated free tourist attraction in Africa, Lion’s Head in The Mother City came out tops in first place.

Lion’s Head boasted 76.48% of star reviews whilst the Chefchaouen Medina in Morocco followed closely behind with 76.40%.

The Knysna Heads came in at 4th place with 69.34% and Camp’s Bay climbed onto the list on the 10th spot with 61.94% five-star reviews.

“From safari-wild plains to white-sand beaches, Africa’s natural landscape offers something for everyone, which might explain why many of the top free attractions on the continent are landmarks of nature,” said Casago.

Here is the list the best free attractions in Africa

1. Lion’s Head Mountain - Cape Town, South Africa

2. Chefchaouen Medina - Chefchaouen, Morocco

3. Anse Lazio - Preslin Island, Seychelles

4. Knysna Heads - Knysna South Africa

5. Blue Hole - Dahab Egypt

6. Ksar of Ait-Ben-Haddou - Ait-Ben-Haddou Morocco

7. Nungwi Beach - Nungwi, Tanzania

8. Coptic Cairo - Cairo Egypt

9. Medina of Fez - Fes, Morocco

10. Camp’s Bay - Cape Town South Africa

