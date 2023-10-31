TKZN heads to 2023 World Travel Market to promote KZN as a tourism destination

As part of efforts to position KwaZulu-Natal as a destination of exceptional experiences, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) is heading to the 2023 World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 6 to 8. According to TKZN, the purpose of the trip is to promote KZN as a tourist destination, and engage with top tour operators to ensure that the province is included in their itineraries and travel packages for international travellers and booking agents.

Sibusiso Gumbi, TKZN’s newly appointed acting chief executive officer, said that WTM provided a strategic opportunity to showcase KZN as a unique destination that not only offers world class game reserves, great weather, culture and warm hospitality, but also provides far more value for money than many competing destinations. “Just as many of our domestic tourists are having to tighten their purse strings for this summer, so too are international tourists looking to rein in their spend as they navigate rising living and energy costs, in turbulent global waters in the run up to the 2024 European Summer Season,” said Gumbi. He said tourists were seeking destinations that offered value for money with exceptional experiences, and KZN positioned itself as a destination that offered that and more.

Gumbi highlighted that TKZN, together with the region’s tourism trade, had worked hard to rebuild the province’s international tourism market after the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years. The WTM gives TKZN access to the world’s largest tour operators, leading travel agents and global travel media who are essential in positioning places as must-visit destinations to world travellers, thus driving growth of these destinations. “In line with our Tourism Recovery Strategy, we are focused on rebuilding our international markets through various in-country initiatives and activations that we are undertaking with South African Tourism.

“Our aim is to provide tourism operators with information which they can use to confidently promote and sell KZN,” said Gumbi. According to TKZN, the UK is the second biggest key international source market for KZN, having recently been overtaken by the USA. It said that the UK accounted for a large portion of the foreign arrivals in KZN, including visitors from Africa, in 2019. According to insights received from South African Tourism, during the second quarter of 2023, UK arrivals in KZN amounted to 147 800 people, accounting for 1.5-million bed nights and contributing R1.4-billion to the provincial economy.