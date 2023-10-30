Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille commends SAA for resuming with direct flights from SA to Brazil

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille congratulated SAA on the relaunch of direct flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Sao Paulo Brazil. This is the airline’s first intercontinental route between South America and Africa since the airline’s return to the skies in September 2021.

“This is an important market for us, and the direct flights, taking off in the coming days, will bring immense benefits for South Africa and Brazil,” said de Lille. Bookings opened for sale on June 29 with the first flight out of Cape Town expected on Tuesday, October 31, and from Johannesburg on Monday, November 6. “SAA will fly to Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo four times a week, twice out of Cape Town (Tuesdays and Saturdays) and twice out of Johannesburg (Mondays and Thursdays),” said SAA.

Minister de Lille expressed her delight at the relaunch of the route between the two BRICS nations following a bi-lateral meeting with the Vice Minister of Tourism from Brazil, Ana Carla Lopes. The meeting came after the BRICS Tourism Ministers’ meeting. SAA interim CEO, Professor John Lamola, also said he was overjoyed that São Paulo was their first international destination since the airline successfully emerged from an intensive Business Rescue process and the Covid-19 lockdown.