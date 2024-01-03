Top 10 best airlines for 2023 when it comes to passenger treatment

The customer is always right and this also applied to passenger treatment. AirHelp, a company that advocates for passenger rights and has assisted two million passengers with compensation since 2013, released the AirHelp Score for 2023.

This is an annual global ranking of the world’s best-known airlines and it is conducted by comparing 83 airlines during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2023. In order to calculate the scores, AirHelp compiles a lot of information, including the factual data on airlines’ on-time performance, customers’ opinions based on their own flying experience, and claim processing – which looks at how efficiently airlines handle compensation claims. The passenger rights company explained that they are in a unique position to factor in how airlines behave when flights don’t go to plan.

“We aim to rank the most popular and best-known airlines. From a list of over 800 airlines around the world, we selected the biggest in terms of passenger numbers and popularity. Some airlines are excluded where we are unable to get data,” said AirHelp. Based on the data, these are the airlines that topped the 2023 AirHelp Score, which is calculated out of 10. 1. Qatar Airways – 8.38

2. Eurowings – 8.27 3. LOT Polish Airlines – 8.11 4. Etihad Airways and All Nippon Airways – 8.09 (tie)

6. Austrian Airlines – 8.07 7. American Airlines – 7.97 8. China Airlines – 7.92