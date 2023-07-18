Top 5 snowy spots in South Africa

As you traverse these enchanting destinations, let the allure of South Africa's winter beauty captivate your senses and create cherished memories of a lifetime. From the magical Drakensberg to the captivating Western Cape, each location promises a unique winter experience, inviting you to embrace the rare and splendid charm of the snow season.

Die Meulhuis - Sutherland, Northern Cape Die Meulhuis, Sutherland. Picture: Supplied Sutherland, a charming little town nestled in the Northern Cape, is renowned for two remarkable features: the prestigious South African Astronomical Observatory and its freezing temperatures during the winter months. If you’re planning a trip before the winter season is over, the two-bedroom stone cottage known as Die Meulhuis provides an idyllic retreat to ensure your stay is as cosy and comfortable as possible.

With a wood-burning fireplace, feather duvets, and electric blankets on the beds, you'll be well-equipped to keep warm and enjoy the snow-laden surroundings to the fullest. Sutherland's unique combination of astronomical wonders and snow-capped landscapes makes it a unique winter getaway for those seeking a rare snow experience in South Africa. Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or simply want to revel in the magic of snow, this destination promises an unforgettable adventure.

Barn in Underberg - Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal Snow on the Drakensberg mountain. Picture: Supplied The Drakensberg region in South Africa is known for its year-round enchanting beauty, but during winter, it transforms into a magical wonderland with its snow-capped mountain peaks and pristine, crystal-clear skies. If you're seeking an experience in this breathtaking winter landscape, look no further than the converted stone Barn in Underberg. Located amid this natural paradise, the stone barn provides an ideal escape in the splendour of the Drakensberg.

Surrounded by stunning hiking trails, thrilling mountain biking routes, and excellent fly fishing opportunities, outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves in heaven. The scenery is complemented by the presence of horses and cattle grazing nearby, adding to the idyllic countryside charm. The barn's open-plan kitchen-lounge boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere centred around a fireplace. Whether you're enjoying a hearty meal or simply relaxing with a cup of hot chocolate, the fireplace ensures that you'll stay toasty and comfortable throughout your stay.

Escape to this rustic yet charming barn in Underberg to witness the ethereal beauty of the snow-capped peaks and experience the Drakensberg winter. Whether you're an adventure seeker or someone who appreciates the serenity of nature, this destination offers an array of activities and unforgettable moments. Riverbed Africa - Lydenburg, Mpumalanga

Long Tom Pass during the winter season. Picture: INSTAGRAM Lydenburg, a town located at the foothills of the popular Long Tom Pass, is a true gem in Mpumalanga. During the winter season, the town is enveloped by a breathtaking landscape of majestic mountains, many of which are adorned with a glistening layer of snow, creating a winter wonderland that is nothing short of magical. Nestled in this enchanting setting, Riverbed Africa offers a spacious and inviting self-catering home that welcomes both guests and their beloved pets. The interior is thoughtfully adorned with intriguing antiques and vintage finds, providing a unique and charming ambiance that sets the stage for an unforgettable stay.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Lydenburg and its surrounding area have much to offer. Explore the majestic mountains, discover hidden trails, and revel in the beauty of nature's winter artistry. The snowy landscapes provide a perfect backdrop for various activities, making it an ideal destination for hikers, photographers, and nature lovers. Alternatively, if you prefer to stay warm and cosy indoors, the self-catering home is a haven for relaxation and enjoyment. Engage in friendly board games with your loved ones, have heart-warming conversations by the fireplace, or simply indulge in peaceful napping sessions as you bask in the serenity of the surroundings.

Experience the enchantment of winter amid snow-capped mountains, creating memories that will linger in your heart for years to come. Inkunzi Cave - Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal Inkunzi Cave, Picture: INSTAGRAM Amid the winter chill, a unique and extraordinary experience awaits you at Inkunzi Cave in Winterton, situated in the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal.

Embrace the allure of this unusual preference – staying in a cave – as it unfolds into a truly splendid and memorable adventure. Once inside, you'll be welcomed by an ambiance that is both warm and intimate, cocooned within the natural embrace of the cave. Prepare to be captivated by breathtaking views that seem to stretch on for days, adding to the enchantment of your stay. An ideal choice for something a little more romantic, Inkunzi Cave offers an intimate haven where you and your loved one can create cherished memories together.

The charm and seclusion of the cave provides a unique backdrop for a romantic escape. Ceres - Western Cape Matroosberg Ceres. Picture: INSTAGRAM Looking for a winter road trip? Ceres is popular for its snow-related activities, attracting visitors who seek to play in the snow, build snowmen, go tobogganing, and indulge in snowball fights.