WATCH: South Africans wasted little time in flaunting their skills to build a snowman

South Africa may be many things, but boring is not one of them. When it comes to finding humour in the most bizarre situations, South Africans take the cake. From load-shedding memes to presidential iPad heists and ministers snoozing away in Parliament, we’ve learnt to cope with our crumbling state of affairs by cracking a joke or two.

Now, let’s talk about the unexpected snowfall in Mzansi, which some credit to global warming. But hey, why ponder the scientific details when we can bask in the hilarity of the videos circulating on social media? Trust me, they are pure comedy gold. @haujeso Once upon a time (10 July 2023) in South Africa 🇿🇦 ♬ Laughing - Gianluca Marino As South African comedian Jason Goliath eloquently pointed out: “Do you understand how lucky we are? South Africa offers almost 20 rand to the dollar, and yet we have all the special effects that America flaunts – tornadoes, snow, and earthquakes. “South Africa, come on now, we’ll show you how to do things on a budget!”