Top tips on how to breeze through corporate travel

A lot of planning and organisation goes into outsmarting cramped flights and snagging elusive hotel upgrades. Business travel requires you to have the best arsenal up your sleeve in order to have an enjoyable adventure.

Kamogelo Maerman, a frequent business voyager and FCM Travel national sales leader, said that business travel requires you to slow down, get ahead of the inevitable hassles, pack strategically, work smarter and enjoy the journey. Here are his top travel tips for corporate travellers: Keep work to the lounge

An airport private lounge is the ideal place to kill items on your to-do list. “Get to the airport early and use the time to get urgent emails out of the way. You can spend two hours in the lounge before a domestic flight and four hours before an international trip. Use a virtual private network if you’re not comfortable with the airport wi-fi,” he said. If your travel programme doesn’t allow for this perk, consider asking if the entry fee can be covered by your company.

Maerman believes that his winning strategy was to get the work out of the way and to then use the time on the plane for reading or relaxing. “Working on the plane is like trying to do ballet in a broom closet – between turbulence, poor lighting, and pricey but unreliable wi-fi, you may end up with a headache instead of a winning presentation.” Business traveller, Kamogelo Maerman. Picture: Supplied. Get ahead of yourself

Maerman advised business travellers to arrive at their destination a day before an important meeting, rather than jetting in like a rockstar for the main event, only to under-perform because they got lost or have jet lag. “Because I work in sales, I need to be cool and collected to deliver my best pitch. I don’t want to be flustered because a traffic jam forced me to walk the last six blocks.” He explained that he would rather start early and fly straight out after a meeting, than cut it fine and linger over lagers afterwards.

“You’re primarily there to see a client, so make sure you put your best foot forward.” He also highlighted that an early check-in also pays logistical dividends, allowing you to get ground transportation sorted as well as to discover your way around the neighbourhoods near your hotel and meeting locations before your meeting. Turn on the charm

Maerman shared that he once was delayed before a flight and had to throw himself at the mercy of a passport control queue. “It was that or pay 300 euros to change my flight.” He revealed that to avoid the costs, he had to turn on his charm for security and passengers, explain his dilemma and ask to jump the queue. “Most passengers are happy to let you pass if you’re going to miss your flight. But charm doesn’t win the day in all cases. It still hasn’t gotten me an upgrade, except at the car rental counter.”.

Pack like a pro Maerman said that he prefers to travel light, with a laptop, power bank, and essentials such as a jersey in case his flight neighbours put their air vents on blast. This saves having to squash your bag into the overcrowded luggage compartment – or worse, get it booked into the hold.

“Travel with what makes you comfortable, but don’t try to check in with a litre of whisky in your hand luggage as it will be confiscated. Read the fine print and make sure you’re allowed to board with certain items. If not, keep them in your suitcase,” he cautioned. Pick a seat – but not any seat Maerman also said that he opts for seat 26C on a regular Airbus.

“I like to sit behind the wing, but not have it obstruct my view because a window seat gives you a unique vantage point. When I flew from Kigali to Nairobi recently, I enjoyed seeing the Congo River and the villages along its banks from 25 000 feet,” he shared. He added that when flying on a larger aircraft, he prefers the lower deck as disembarking is easier and he also doesn’t have to see the opulence in first class. Maerman recommended reviewing a seat map on the airline’s website and checking in 24 hours ahead of time to secure the seat you want.

Relax, don’t do it The business traveller said that, although it’s tempting to be the first person out of your seat and off the plane, there’s no point in standing for 15 minutes then getting caught in a stampede. “I like to relax, wait until everyone else has disembarked, then head over to the carousel, where my bag is sure to be waiting for me and has probably done a couple of revolutions already. It’s especially useful if you’ve checked your baggage in early – first in is often last out.”

Choosing a hotel When it comes to choosing a hotel, he advised corporate travellers to find one close to their client for ease of access, but make sure it’s in a safe area. If you are going to work from your hotel, make sure you’ve got good wi-fi, a comfortable bed to ensure a good night’s rest as well as a well-lit and decent-sized desk.

“Have a substantial hotel breakfast to set you up for the day, but dine at a local restaurant to get to know the city. It can be a conversation starter with your client, plus you won’t experience Barcelona, for example, from your hotel room.” Splurge a little Maerman also advised travellers to stick to their travel budget and splurge a little to allow themselves to get to know a place.