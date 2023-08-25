Travelstart launches Africa’s first AI travel assistant

With AI taking the lead, the travel industry is gearing for a wave of innovation that promises to make our journeys more seamless and enjoyable. Imagine AI as your very own travel genie, ready to make your travel dreams of smoother and personalised journeys happen.

This marvel has the ability to create custom travel itineraries, reveal insider insights about your desired destinations and uncover the most wallet-friendly bargains available. Well, thanks to Travelstart’s cutting-edge AI travel assistant, your explorations throughout Africa and beyond are on the brink of becoming significantly more effortless. Additionally, AI tools used by travel and hospitality companies can completely change how these businesses work and make your travel experiences better.

By using AI to help them, these companies might make about one-third of their money from sales that AI helps them with, like giving smart suggestions, by the year 2024. As stated in a “Refvine” report: “The capacity for artificial intelligence to perform tasks that have traditionally required human cognitive function has made it especially useful for those in the travel industry, because deploying AI can save businesses time and money, while potentially eliminating human error and allowing tasks to be performed quickly, at any time of the day.” Key Highlights of the AI Travel Assistant:

● Personalised Itineraries: By developing an understanding of each traveller's preferences, interests, and budget, the AI Travel Assistant generates tailor-made itineraries catering to individual needs. From dreamy beach getaways to bustling city adventures, it curates travel plans that ensure unique and unforgettable experiences. ● Global Travel Advice: The AI Travel Assistant acts as a knowledgeable travel advisor, offering insights into various destinations worldwide.

Users can explore in-depth information about popular tourist attractions, local culture, the climate, local currency and essential travel tips, enabling them to make informed decisions. It can also provide up-to-date information on travel requirements, like visas. ● Budget-Friendly Recommendations: Travelstart's AI-powered assistant goes the extra mile by suggesting the most budget-friendly options for flights, accommodations, and activities. By analysing vast amounts of data and historical travel trends, the tool uncovers the best times to travel for unbeatable deals.

It is noted that more hotels and resorts are relying heavily on delivering top notch customer service to build their reputation and AI technology promises to assist with this in various ways. The AI Travel Assistant is readily available to all users on Travelstart’s website, enabling them to harness the prowess of cutting-edge AI technology. The launch coincides with Travelstart's 17th birthday celebration, spanning from August 28 - 30.

During this commemorative period, the company extends enticing discounts, exclusive flight offers, and captivating hotel deals to its clientele. Travellers are invited to leverage the AI assistant to unlock exclusive discounts. A simple request for a "Birthday Surprise" during the sale period grants customers access to these exclusive offers. As the industry embarks on this transformative AI-driven journey, Travelstart stands at the forefront, leading the way toward a new era of travel planning excellence.