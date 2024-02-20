Tresor forges ahead with R30 million, state-of-the-art, luxury farm

Congolese born singer, music producer and entrepreneur, Tresor, also known as Mukengerwa Riziki, has put plans in motion to build his multi-million rand, state-of-the-art, luxury farm, by acquiring a 202 hectare farm in the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng. He is going going to build Goma, a mixed use property with plans of restaurants, an outdoor amphitheatre, a recording studio, an art and exhibition gallery, a designer boutique hotel and few venues for special occasions.

The musician from humble beginnings from Democratic Republic of Congo, said that he named his multi-million rand project after his hometown. The project marks his first investment under Jacquel Ventures and is set to be a 3-year long project where R30 million will be invested to bring it to life. “I am so blessed to announce the acquisition of a sprawling farm in the Cradle of Humankind, a place close to my heart. In homage to my beloved hometown, I've christened it Goma. But this is just the beginning of a grand vision,” said Tresor.

The musician left his hometown in 2007 at the age of 17 after completing high school and the death of his parents and after months of travelling settled in Durban, where he worked as a car guard by day and a security guard by night. Tresor said Goma will be a place to come and wind down and enjoy slow living and that it will also serve as the headquarters of his Jacquel Group. “Goma won't be just another farm; it will be a beacon of luxury and creativity, a sanctuary where dreams in lifestyle, music, fashion, film, visual arts, and emerging technologies converge and flourish.