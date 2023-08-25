Charming farmhouse escapes that are worth checking out

Are you dreaming of a relaxing escape that feels like a home away from home? South Africa has the answer with its charming farmhouse getaways. In this guide, we'll introduce you to some delightful places where you can unwind, surrounded by the beauty of the countryside.

Whether you're planning a romantic trip, family vacation, or solo adventure, these farmhouse retreats offer a genuine and ‘homie’ experience. Eastern Cape Woodall Country House & Spa

Woodall Country House & Spa. Picture: INSTAGRAM Located at the Sundays River Valley, Woodall Country House & Spa is a luxurious farmhouse-style lodge that offers a blend of colonial charm and modern comfort. Enveloped by serene surroundings, Woodall Country House & Spa presents a gateway to serenity. For even more relaxation, Woodall Country house include spa facilities, making it an ideal to unwind in style. The rooms exude a sense of space and privacy that redefines comfort. In particular, the suites raise the bar with their private gardens and individual pools – personal sanctuaries.

Kichaka Luxury Game Lodge Kichaka Luxury Game Lodge, main lodge. Picture: INSTAGRAM Combining the charm of a country lodge with the thrill of a game reserve, Kichaka Luxury Game Lodge offers a unique experience. Located in the Eastern Cape, the lodge is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts looking to explore the incredible biodiversity of the region. Kichaka Luxury Game Lodge strikes the perfect balance, drawing you in with the charm of a countryside retreat with the excitement of a game reserve.

Set in the heart of the Eastern Cape's natural beauty, this lodge is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts eager to explore a safari getaway. The lodge offers 10 suites reflecting the same luxurious style as the main lodge. The bathroom include spacious baths, rain shower heads, and ‘’his & hers’’ basins. Additionally, each suite offers a private deck with a heated plunge pool – perfect for those moments of relaxation – and an inviting outdoor shower to connect with nature

The main lodge, crafted from natural stone and thatch, seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape, evoking a sense of authenticity and warmth. Western Cape Bartholomeus Klip Farmhouse

Bartholomeus Klip Farmhouse. Picture: INSTAGRAM In the captivating Riebeek Valley, guests can sit back, unwind and relive the moment at Bartholomeus Klip Farmhouse — a transformed wheat and sheep farm now serving as a charming boutique retreat. Nestled within the Cape Winelands, Bartholomeus Klip Farmhouse graces the Riebeek Valley with its presence as a working farm and expansive game reserve. Five exclusive rooms within the farmhouse offer discerning explorers a haven of Victorian luxury. The farmhouse stands as a romantic sanctuary of supreme comfort. Activities both on the farm and in the surrounding area promise engaging adventures.

Every season offers its own enchantment. Whether you're cozied up by crackling open fires, embracing the gentle winds, or soaking up the late afternoon sun, this destination ensures a seamless escape from the ordinary. Rosenhof Country House Get ready to be dazzled by the Rosenhof Country House. Get ready to be dazzled by the Rosenhof Country House, strutting its stuff in Oudtshoorn, right on the glamorous route to the star-studded Cango Caves situated on the Swartberg Pass.

Graded as a TGCSA 5-Star Country House, this country house is dripping in charm - yellow wood beams and vintage ceilings paired with an elegant collection of antique furniture. And let's not forget the crown jewel: the rose garden. It’s the heart and soul behind Rosenhof's name – a true embodiment of beauty with substance. Each of the bedrooms are individually furnished, just like your one-of-a-kind personality. The lodge showcases the grandeur of the region's Victorian architecture. Guests can explore the Cango Caves and enjoy warm Karoo hospitality.

Northern Cape The Naries Namakwa Retreat/The Manor House The Manor House, Picture: INSTAGRAM With Spring season at our doorstep, flowers are already blossoming in and around the Northern. The Naries Namakwa Retreat is situated in the unique landscape of the Northern Cape.

This hidden gem proudly offers sweeping panoramic views of the renowned Namaqualand, celebrated for its breathtaking wild flower exhibitions. The landscape becomes a canvas painted with an array of colours, a sight that draws visitors from near and far to witness this annual spectacle of beauty. The fusion of modern comfort with the charm of a farmhouse invites guests to unwind and recharge after a day of exploration. The Manor House stands as a testament to this comfort, hosting five beautifully designed Classical En-suite Rooms. As a special treat, rates encompass the full experience, with dinner and Bed & Breakfast.

It's important to note that Naries, while not featuring a public restaurant on-site, takes pride in its meticulously curated culinary offerings exclusively for in-house guests. Papkuilsfontein Guest Farm Rondekraal Cottage/Papkuilsfontein Guest Farm. Picture: INSTAGRAM Escape to a world where time slows down in the heart of the Nieuwoudtville region in the Northern Cape of South Africa, Papkuilsfontein Guest Farm is a charming and idyllic retreat.