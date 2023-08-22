For the upcoming Sho’t Left Travel Week, consider Limpopo for its budget-friendly activities

South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries. With its diverse cultures and the people who practise ubuntu daily, you surely want to explore this country. I recently went on a Sho’t Left to Limpopo, one of the hottest provinces in the country. Limpopo is known for producing the best mangos, bananas, avocados as well as mopani worms. But there is so much more to the place.

Its beauty is out of this world, making you wish you could relocate there. With Sho’t Left Travel Week coming up on September 4-10, this would be the best time to book your next holiday at discounted prices. But first, what is travel week? Travel Week is a 7-day promotion of discounted travel and tourism-related deals and packages in South Africa.

It allows travellers to book their next holiday destinations during this week at a discounted rate. What’s nice about travel week is that you can book for later. So, if you have been meaning to tour Limpopo, now is your chance to pack your bags and hit the road. If you don’t have an itinerary, worry not because we have a list of fun activities you can try to make your trip unforgettable. Zip-lining

At least once in your life, you have to do something adventurous. For only R720 per person, Magoebaskloof Canopy Tours offers 11 zip-lining slides. This adventure is more than just about the adrenaline rush. It also allows you to connect with nature. The first slide may be terrifying, but as you continue, you learn to calm down as you slide over the Letaba River Gorge, which allows you to enjoy a breathtaking view.

Safety first. Comfortable stay Finding a home away from home can be tricky. Fortunately, the Sefapane Lodge and Safaris is one of the places to make you feel comfortable. Situated in Phalaborwa, this accommodation with an African feel is just one kilometre from the Kruger National Park. The rondavels are perfect all year, because in winter, the grass-thatched roof makes the room warmer and keeps it cool in summer.

A standard room starts from R2 500. However, there is a Kruger Adventure package of R4 500 per person. It includes accommodation, breakfast, dinner and activities such as a game drive and a spa treatment. Inside the rondavel at Sefapane Lodge and Safaris. In the Magoebaskloof area, you can stay at Bramasole Guesthouse, a hidden gem between the Magoebaskloof mountains. This nature retreat with a lake offers tranquillity. The ambience and architecture of the rooms are all unique, while lush trees surrounding the area offer crisp, fresh air.

Rooms start from R1 400 per night. Beautiful lake at Bramasole Guesthouse. Boat Cruise Get into the water and feel its serene sensation at the Kambaku 2 Boat cruise, where you can meet wild animals like crocodiles and hippos.

If you go there on Wednesday, you can enjoy a 45-minutes boat cruise under the beautiful Limpopo sunset and get a plate of braai meat with pap and sides for only R250 per person. Gin and whisky tasting Did you know that in Limpopo, they have an award-winning whisky? Limpopo Reserve is manufactured in Limpopo by Qualito Craft Distillery.

The whisky won a bronze medal at the 2019 London Spirit Competition, and you can taste it with other spirits produced in-house. The tasting tour costs only R100 per person. (Please drink responsibly and be advised that the tasting tour is only open to persons 18 and above). Award-winning whisky, Limpopo Reserve. Safari game drive

Other people prefer late afternoon game drives, but the morning one is the best because you see more animals. What better way to start your day than watching the sunrise on a beautiful morning of spotting wild animals in their habitat? In the Kruger National Park, you are most likely to see the ‘’Big Five’’ and learn more about the species that live in the bush. A morning game drive starts from R800 per person.