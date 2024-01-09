WATCH: American travels all the way to Johannesburg to get knotless braids

It seems that South Africa is growing in popularity as a destination to get your hair done. In the latest TikTok chronicles, an American content creator has shared her experience of getting her hair done in Mzansi. TikTok user Michelle Anita flew from New York in the US to Johannesburg, South Africa, to get knotless braids.

Anita said she decided to cross the Atlantic Ocean to the "motherland" because "ring light gworls are trippin". South Africa is generally an affordable destination for our American sisters to get their hair done due to a favourable exchange rate when it comes to currency. Anita entrusted the services of City Beauty Lounge in Bryanston, Sandton, to get her braids.

She said the salon braided her hair for $60 (R1 120). The service also included a hair wash, blow out, extensions and a complementary beverage. She noted that the luxury salon offered food over weekends. “So I hopped in the Uber to head over to the salon and I was just checking out the views. And ya’ll this is my first time in the motherland, I was like a tourist. I was ready to live my rich girl, soft girl life,” said Anita. The American said that when it came to her customer experience, the salon staff were patient with her and had more than two people working on her head.

“They were braiding me so one person was really braiding me and the other was finishing up,” said Anita. They had started braiding at 9am and finished at about 6.30pm – nine hours. Commenting on Anita’s experience, @mkwanethapelo, said: “I’ll always cherish Braam braids cause R1200 for knotless is so crazy😭😭😭.”