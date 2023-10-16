WATCH: Couple take their PDA to the highway on a motorbike

Word on the street is that love’s got no time for traffic rules. There’s a couple making waves in the headlines with their unapologetic public display of affection while on a motorbike, with no helmets on. You know, that kind of lovey-dovey where you and your partner are so smitten that PDA becomes the real MVP, or maybe even the most embarrassing visual presentation.

But who cares? It’s love. And if there’s one couple that taught us it’s okay to get it on in public, it’s Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Well, this duo give zero cares about societal norms. Nope, they’ve decided to crank up the affection in the fast lane. They’ve taken their public display of affection to a whole new level by hopping on a motorbike and hitting the highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The video has gone viral on social media, where the woman is seen tightly hugging the man while riding the bike. However, neither of them is wearing a helmet. The Hapur police fined the couple under the Motor Vehicles Act in response to the video. #Hapur Video of the romance of the new couple on the bike. The woman was sitting on the tank of the bike and hugging her husband #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/hCtt4JhnWL — Yauvani (@yauvani_1) October 10, 2023 Hapur police took note of the video and imposed an 8 000 rupee (about R1 800) fine on the couple.